WABASH — On Eastside’s third scrimmage play, senior running back Dax Holman charged through a huge hole.
Even when Wabash tacklers caught up to him, he continued to fight for several more yards.
By the time the Apaches got Holman to the ground, the play had covered for 47 yards and epitomized the Blazers’ night in a 49-6 thumping of host Wabash in an opening round game of Class 2A, Sectional 35 play.
Eastside controlled the line of scrimmage, finishing with 414 yards of total offense, with 361 coming on the ground.
Three Blazers surpassed the 100-yard mark, led by senior Briar Munsey, who ran for 132 yards on just 10 carries, scoring twice. Holman finished with 104 yards, also on 10 attempts, with three scores. Carsen Jacobs added 103 yards on 11 rushes, with two touchdowns.
Holman had scoring runs of 11, 1 and 4 yards. Jacobs scored on runs of 4 and 9 yards. Munsey had touchdown runs of 1 and 29 yards.
Eastside, ranked seventh in the final 2A Indiana Football Coaches Association poll and eighth in the final Associated Press poll, improved to 8-2. The Apaches’ season ends at 3-7.
The Blazers will travel to Manchester for a second-round match up this Friday. The Squires (2-8) were 36-6 winners over winless Whitko.
The visitors scored on all seven first-half possessions. Wabash didn’t pick up a first down until just over two minutes remained in the half, on an 11-yard pass play from Izaak Wright to Antonio Good.
Wright entered the game having thrown for more than 1,700 yards and 16 touchdowns, but had little time to set his feet as Eastside continually pressured him. Wright completed just three of 13 pass attempts in the first half, for just 14 yards. He finished the night with 87 yards through the air.
The Apaches got 105 rushing yards from junior running back Keaton Fields, who scored the team’s only touchdown early in the fourth quarter, long after Eastside pulled its varsity players.
Wabash finished the night with 189 yards of total offense.
