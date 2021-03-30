FORT WAYNE — Eastside finished second in the state in boys high school bowling, falling to defending champion Noblesville in the final match at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne Saturday.
Noblesville earned the top seed for the stepladder finals, edging the Blazers by five pins in the qualifying. From the second seed, the Blazers fought past third-seeded Connersville to reach the title match before falling to the Millers.
DeKalb qualified 10th and fell short of the stepladder round.
DeKalb’s Kyle Toyias finished the highest among local bowlers in singles qualifying, tying for sixth at 628. Teammate Skyler Plummer was 17th at 544.
For Eastside, Brian Miller was 13th (578) and Austin Wilson was 21st (518).
The lone area girls singles qualifier, East Noble’s Jalyn Baxter, finished 16th with a 470 series.
The Blazers, who had an even 2,300 in the 12 Baker games, got by third-seeded Connersville 358-348 to earn a shot at Noblesville, and started the final match strong.
“The first few frames of the final went pretty well, but then we had a few mistakes. We ended up down by 40 after that first game, and it’s really hard to make up that may pins,” Blazer coach Brandon DePew said.
Noblesville won 367-299 in the two-game combined score.
“Everybody had their heads up, even though we were that close,” DePew said. “It was pretty cool coming home with that trophy. It’s a little bittersweet. We were once again, in my opinion, the best team in the building.”
DeKalb was coming off regional and semi-state titles the past two weeks, but couldn’t match that effort at state.
“Our team was off all day,” coach Chris Toyias said. “Still, we had a great season.
“Unfortunately, neither Kyle nor Skyler made it to stepladder match play. Tough conditions and nerves got the best of them.”
DePew felt the Blazers bowled well during the 12 qualifying games. They were in first place after three games, and after slipping back a bit, were back in front after nine games.
“We knew we had a gap for the top four and we were looking good for the stepladder,” DePew said. “Noblesville went crazy. They bowled in the 250s and had two other 200 games in those last three.”
The Blazers bid farewell to the senior core group of Xander Webb, Dominic Weicht, Austin Wilson and Alex Rickman.
“That last match was going to be it. We had four boys that were going to bowl their last game,” DePew said. “It helps when you’re going for a state title and you’re not really thinking about that as much.
“You could tell after that final match that the seniors, it was hitting them. This was it. They’ve had a really good four years, especially the last two.”
DePew feels the Blazers will be ready to reload.
“The program is definitely in a good place, even though we’re going to miss those guys,” he said. “We still have a good core group that learned a lot this year. We’ll still be hanging around as one of the best in our conference.”
