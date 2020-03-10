Central Noble 61,
Eastside 40
Central Noble
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Schrdr g 4-9 0-0 9 4 3 2
Essgn g 8-16 2-2 23 13 1 0
Smith g 3-7 0-0 8 7 3 3
Yoder g 5-9 2-2 14 4 0 0
Gard c 0-2 0-0 0 0 2 0
Kugler 2-3 1-2 5 1 3 1
Dreibelbis 1-1 0-0 2 0 1 0
Etycheson 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Shepherd 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Vice 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
Lemmon 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Christophr 0-0 0-1 0 1 0 0 Totals 23-48 5-7 61 30 13 6
Eastside Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Trevino g 4-9 2-2 10 7 3 1
Johnson g 0-4 1-3 1 2 1 0
Willard g 2-5 2-3 7 1 0 0
Snyder f 3-4 0-1 6 3 1 0
Fry f 5-9 0-0 12 6 1 0
Hendersn 0-4 0-0 0 3 1 0
Gardner 1-2 0-0 2 2 0 0
Pfefferkrn 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Brewer 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Moughler 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 Totals 15-38 7-11 40 26 7 1
Central Noble 18 20 8 15 — 61 Eastside 11 8 10 11 — 40
Three-point shooting — Central Noble 10-24 (Essegian 5-12, Yoder 2-4, Smith 2-5, Schroeder 1-3), Eastside 3-12 (Fry 2-3, Willard 1-2, Gardner 0-1, Henderson 0-1, Snyder 0-1, Trevino 0-2). Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Central Noble 12, Eastside 10. Turnovers — Central Noble 10, Eastside 15.
