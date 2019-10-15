LIGONIER — Eastside senior Gezahagne Biddle and junior Konner Lower will carry the banner as regional qualifiers following their performances Saturday at the West Noble Sectional at Ligonier.
They’ll compete for the third straight Saturday at West Noble High School for the regional meet at 10:30 a.m.
Biddle, who was an All-Northeast Corner Conference selection last week at West Noble, placed 12th overall at 17 minutes, 13.8 seconds.
Lower, who received honorable mention to the All-NECC team, will make his first appearance in the regional after finishing 34th overall and as the seventh individual from a non-qualifying team to advance. His time was 18:34.2.
Braden Vinson finished third for Eastside and 46th overall at 19:15.3. Jacob Geyer was 49th overall at 19:41.7. Brock Vinson was 54th at 19:56.8.
Angola sophomore Izaiah Steury, the NECC meet champion, added the sectional championship to his resume with a winning time of 16:04.7. Westview’s Spencer Carpenter was second at 16:26.3. West Noble’s Colton Cripe was third at 16:27.6.
West Noble put five runners in the top 11 and all seven scoring runners in the top 25 to win the team title with 39 points. Westview advanced, placing second with 52 points. East Noble was third with 79 points. DeKalb was fourth with 138 points and Churubusco grabbed the final regional spot with 144 points.
Eastside’s Kennedy Helbert finished 48th in the girls’ race, finishing in 25:35.1.
DeKalb freshman Lydia Bennett was the sectional champion, posting a winning time of 19:42.5.
East Noble was the team sectional champion with 65 points, edging second-place West Noble (69) and third-place DeKalb (72). Angola was fourth with 81 points and Westview grabbed the last team qualifying spot with 132 points.
