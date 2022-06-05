WARSAW — It goes without saying that Eastside has a tremendous softball tradition.
The 2022 team is writing its own chapter in that history.
Saturday, the Blazers defeated no. 10 North Newton 5-3 to win the Class 2A north semi-state championship at Warsaw. Earlier in the day, Eastside was a 4-3 winner over Madison-Grant while North Newton defeated Whitko 12-2 in five innings.
No. 7 Eastside (28-1) will face the No. 8 North Posey Vikings (24-1) in the Class 2A state championship game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Bittinger Stadium on the campus of Purdue University. North Posey won the south semi-state in dominating fashion with a 10-0 win over no. 6 South Vermillion (25-4).
First-year Eastside coach Brennen Kitchen took a few moments to collect his thoughts amid the emotional post-game celebration.
“We knew we had a lot of talent,” he said. “They just needed to be pointed in the right direction.”
“At the beginning of the year, we showed them Blazer tradition. We showed them all the years that they’ve won conference, conference tournament, sectionals, regionals, the one semi-state, the state championship, the final fours they’ve been in because the format’s been different over the years.
“All the different banners and tradition that is Blazer softball, we’ve talked about. We’ve not shied away from it,” Kitchen said. “We knew we could do something special this year, but state championship? I’m not sure that crossed my mind.
“Sectional, regional, yes,” he continued. “We were coming today on house money. We knew we’d had a great year and we were coming today and letting it all hang loose.
“We did, and it was a lot of fun,” he said. “These girls just refuse to give up. They fight, fight, fight all the time. They’re such competitors in this group, so it’s been a lot of fun.”
After each team threatened in the first, the Blazers struck for two runs in the second.
Sophomore Timmery Hunter, who caught both games as the Blazers’ regular catcher wasn’t available, launched a 2-2 offering from North Newton freshman pitcher Sydney Rainford over the center field fence for the game’s first run.
After Rainford struck out the next two batters, Jayci Kitchen wound up at second when her fly ball ticked off the glove of left fielder June Busboom. Kitchen scored when Skyelar Kessler hit a 3-2 pitch into left field for a 2-0 lead.
The Spartans got on the board when senior Grace Hollopeter — who had four hits in the game — blasted a 1-1 offering from Eastside’s Natalie Lower over the fence to make it 2-1. Sophomore Summer Wynn nearly hit one of her own, drilling a double off the left field fence but was left stranded with no further runs scored.
Mataya Bireley led off the Blazer third with a solo home run of her own to center. After the next batter struck out, Grace Kreischer singled and Hunter walked. Cadence Gardner slapped a single to center, bringing home Kreischer for a 4-1 lead.
Lilli Cline laid down a sacrifice bunt that enabled Victoria Roose — running for Hunter — to score Eastside’s final run.
Lower retired seven straight Spartan batters until Hollopeter picked up a two-out double in the fifth. She would score when Wynn singled past third to cut the margin to 5-2.
Lower recorded the next four outs by strikeout. She finished the championship game with 12 Ks and just one walk. Rainford finished with nine strikeouts while walking two.
In the seventh, after the first batter grounded out, no. 9 batter Danielle Pickle walked, bringing Hollopeter to the plate once more. She delivered again, this time with a solid single to left to put runners at the corners.
Wynn lifted a fly ball to Kitchen in center, deep enough to bring home Pickle with North Newton’s third run. Hollopeter, who stole second earlier, tagged and tried to advance to third. The game ended when Kitchen’s relay throw was snared by Lower. She fired to Bireley, who tagged Hollopeter for the final out.
“We work on relays in practice all the time,” Bireley said afterwards. “I knew Jayci had a cannon, that she was going to get it in. Hitting our cuts, it all worked out.”
That last play set off mob scene at the pitching circle.
“I love the dog pile. There were a few tears shed, but they were happy tears,” she continued.
She wasn’t sure if her home run had the distance or not. “Sometimes I know when it’s going to go out, but that one, I wasn’t too sure,” Bireley said. “I just swing hard and hope it goes, and that’s what happened.”
Saturday's wins capped a hectic week for Lower, who was the winning pitcher as Eastside won sectional, regional and semi-state titles in a six-day span.
“It’s about being yourself,” she said. “I struggled against Woodlan (Monday’s sectional championship) and I had to come back the next day.
“I had to come back the next day and be relaxed. I couldn’t think about every single pitch. I just relaxed and let it go.”
When asked how her arm felt, she responded, “Not bad honestly. I could go again.”
The Blazers defeated a Spartan squad that eliminated three ranked teams along the tournament trail — defending 2A champion and top-ranked Pioneer and no. 5 Boone Grove in the sectional and no. 3 Illiana Christian in the regional championship.
“These girls are awesome. These seniors have provided leadership all year,” Kitchen said. “That’s not just lip service. It’s not just that they’re really good softball players — which they are.
“Our team is made up of really good kids, really good human beings,” he said. “It’s been so much fun. … yeah, wow.”
