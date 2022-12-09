BUTLER — Eastside led 12-9 after a quarter and then held visiting Prairie Heights to eight points the rest of the way in a 50-17 win at Butler Friday.
Grace Kreischer and Paige Traxler scored 12 points each to lead the Blazers, 7-2 in all games, 5-0 in Northeast Corner Conference play. Lily Kreischer came off the bench to pick up 10 for the hosts.
Emily McCrea had seven points for Prairie Heights (1-9 overall, 0-6 NECC).
The Panthers scored the game’s first four points before threes from Traxler and Sydnee Kessler to take the lead for good.
The Blazers held Prairie Heights to two points each in the second and third quarters.
Eastside hosts Edon, Ohio Monday. Prairie Heights hosts DeKalb Tuesday.
Eastside won the reserve game 25-8.
In that contest, Addison Moughler and Avery Wilson had five points each for the reserve Blazers. Jaylynn Howe had three points for Prairie Heights.
