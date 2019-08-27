Tuesday, Aug. 27
3 p.m. YMCA’s Y on the Fly at old Butler High School gymnasium.
5 p.m. Junior high football scrimmage, here.
5 p.m. Varsity cross country with Central Noble, here.
6 p.m. Varsity volleyball with Woodlan, here.
Thursday, Aug. 29
5 p.m. Junior high volleyball with DeKalb at Butler Elementary School.
6 p.m. Varsity volleyball with Central Noble, here.
Friday, Aug. 30
7 p.m. Varsity football with Adams Central, here.
Saturday, Aug. 31
9 a.m. Varsity volleyball at Westview Invitational.
9 a.m. Junior high cross country at Prairie Heights Invitational.
9:30 a.m. Varsity cross country at Baron Classic at DeKalb High School, Waterloo.
10 a.m. Reserve football at Adams Central.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
5 p.m. Junior high volleyball at Hicksville, Ohio.
5 p.m. Junior high football at Lakeland.
5 p.m. Junior high cross country at Hamilton with West Noble.
5 p.m. Varsity soccer with Prairie Heights, here.
5 p.m. Junior high soccer at Lakeland.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at Heritage.
Thursday, Sept. 5
5 p.m. Junior high volleyball at Central Noble.
5 p.m. Varsity soccer with Churubusco, here.
5 p.m. Junior high soccer with Churubusco, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at Churubusco.
Friday, Sept. 6
7 p.m. Varsity football with West Noble, here.
Saturday, Sept. 7
9 a.m. Varsity cross country at Manchester Invitational.
9 a.m. Varsity volleyball at Garrett Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.