Varsity Soccer
Blazers, Cougars play to tie
ALBION — Eastside and Central Noble played to a 1-1 tie in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament consolation game on Thursday.
Kyle Yoder scored an unassisted goal for the Blazers.
Ryan Schroeder scored the lone goal for the Cougars.
Varsity Volleyball
Blazers swept by Railroaders
GARRETT — Garrett swept Eastside 25-12, 25-19, 25-12 in varsity volleyball action at Garrett Sept. 17.
Eastside got four kills from Erika Brock and three each from Eleanor Neumann and Breanika Steury.
Paige Franz had 10 digs. Brock, Neumann and Jessi Gerke had six each.
Gerke, Neumann, McKenna Elzey and Skyelar Kessler served one ace each.
Gerke and Kessler had five assists apiece.
Junior High
Cross Country
Eastside runs against three opponents
ALBION — Eastside’s junior high cross country teams ran against Angola, Central Noble and Churubusco Sept. 17.
In the boys’ meet, Andrew Strong finished sixth in 13 minutes, 1 second.
Alexander Diaz placed 11th at 13:43. Dawson Rosswurm was 22nd at 16:35. Nolan Davis was 23rd at 16:51. Braden Wilson was 24th at 17:25. Carder Davis was 25th at 17:30. Kaleb Wood was 31st at 21:21.
In the girls’ race, Taylor Mack was 22nd at 17:02. Rylan Moughler was 25th at 17:13. Lucy Kitchen was 26th at 17:29.
Junior High Volleyball
Volleyball teams play at Fairfield
BENTON — Eastside’s seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams competed in four-way tournaments at Fairfield Saturday.
The seventh-grade team lost to Fremont 25-21, 25-11; to Fairfield 22-25, 25-12, 16-14 and to Lakeland 25-19, 22-25, 15-10.
The eighth-grade team defeated Fremont 25-7, 25-7 and Lakeland 25-17, 21-25, 16-14 and lost to Fairfield 20-25, 25-11, 15-8. Varsity Football
Fremont hosting tailgate party Oct. 4
FREMONT — Fremont High School invites all Eagle and Blazer fans to a tailgate party from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 prior to the Fremont-Eastside football game.
There will be free burgers and hot dogs.
Reserve Football
Blazers defeat Churubusco
BUTLER — Eastside’s reserve football team was a 36-8 winner over Churubusco at Butler Monday.
Coach Orie Foster said the Blazer defense played extremely well, forcing multiple Churubusco turnovers.
Carsen Jacobs threw three touchdown passes and three conversion passes.
Jiye Parr caught two TD passes and Gavin Wallace caught one. Parr, Wallace and Dackotia Reed each caught a conversion pass.
Briar Munsey ran for two touchdowns.
Eastside improved to 4-0 with the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.