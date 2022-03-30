Ashtyn Evans came as close to a perfect ending as you can get.
The Angola senior gymnast finished her outstanding career as a two-time state champion, taking the state uneven bars title in the 50th state championships at Ball State’s Worthen Arena.
She scored a 9.575 in the bars during the second rotation. With half the meet left, the Hornets and their fans kept a close eye on the scores, but at the end of the day, Evans was still at the top, this time by herself. She had shared the bars crown with Mia Pak of Chesterton after scoring 9.725 last year.
Evans also placed 10th in the all-around with a score of 36.925, her highest all-around placing and score in three state competitions.
Helping Angola to state team berth for the third time in four years, Evans repeated as the KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year. The team was selected by the KPC sports staff with help from area coaches.
Evans qualified for state in all four years of high school. Her injury-riddled sophomore season ended with another injury in practice the night before the state meet, so she did not compete.
Evans was the runner-up this year in the all-around in the regional, taking second in the vault and bars.
She repeated as the all-around champion in the sectional, winning the vault and bars. As a junior, she won the vault, bars and beam in the sectional.
She was a first-team All-State choice by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
Here’s a look at the rest of this year’s All-Area squad:
Alayna Shamp, Angola, freshman
Shamp filled one of the openings in the Hornet lineup, placing 19th in the all-around with a score of 34.825 at state, the second-best among freshmen. She was the regional runner-up in the beam, and was fourth in the vault and sixth in the bars. She was second to Evans in the vault and bars on her way to a fourth-place finish in the all-around at sectional.
Sarah Hutchins, Angola, senior
A team leader in spirit and chemistry, Hutchins had a strong final season. She was seventh on the floor and eighth on the beam to help the Hornets repeat as sectional champs.
Summer Allen, Angola, junior
Allen was third in the vault at the sectional, completing Angola’s 1-2-3 finish in the event. and was 12th in the vault at the regional.
Lauren Blythe, DeKalb, senior
Blythe ended her career with a third straight trip to state, this time as an all-arounder. She was third all-around at the sectional after being the beam runner-up and placing third in the bars and floor. She was third in the beam at the regional and sixth in the all-around.
Myca Miller, DeKalb, sophomore
Miller scored a 9.325 in the vault at the regional, putting her in a three-way tie for fourth and earning her a trip to state. She followed that with a 9.15 in Muncie, tying her for 18th.
Tyla DePriest, DeKalb, freshman
DePriest scored a 9.1 to take fifth in the vault at sectional and also finished ninth in the floor. She tied for ninth in the vault in the regional.
Paige Fillenwarth, DeKalb, freshman
Fillenwarth was fifth in the bars and eighth in the floor in her first sectional. She tied for 11th in the bars at regional.
Audrey Beiswanger, East Noble, sophomore
Having missed most of the season due to injury, Beiswanger came through in the sectional with a third in the beam and a second on the floor. She had a sixth in the beam and a fifth in the floor to earn a trip to state in both events.
Ally Blackburn, East Noble, junior
Blackburn was a sectional beam champion at 8.825. She was sixth in the floor to qualify for two regional events.
Emma Schiffli, Lakeland, sophomore
Schiffli earned 12th place in the all-around in the Wawasee Sectional. She was 14th in the bars.
Brielle Carter, Eastside, junior
Carter had another good year as an individual competitor. She was second in the all-around in the sectional and was the sectional floor champion. She went on a mission trip and did not compete further.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.