HUNTERTOWN — Eastside junior Lane Burns and senior Keegan Miller continue their quests for berths in the Indiana state wrestling finals.
At Saturday’s Carroll Regional at Huntertown, both wrestlers placed third in their respective weight classes.
Burns (26-6) placed third at 138 pounds. Miller (31-9) placed third at 220 pounds. They will compete in this Saturday’s semi-state meet at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.
Burns won his opening match with a 17-second pin over Leo’s Emery Crawford (13-20).
In the semi-finals, he was pinned by Wayne’s Josue Sotero (23-2) in 5 minutes, 44 seconds.
In the consolation round, Burns scored a 3:35 pin over Snider’s Hayden Tippman (16-12).
In his first match Saturday, Miller pinned Homestead’s Carter Hull (20-14) in 51 seconds.
He lost to eventual champion Tristen Martz (31-3) of New Haven by a 4:38 pin.
In the consolation round, Miller pinned Garrett’s Cole Bergman in 3:03.
Pairings for the semi-state have been announced.
Burns will face Toby Abbott (28-3) of Cowan in his first match. The winner of that bout will face the winner of Northridge’s Logan Hooley (33-7) and Luke Hetzner (34-6) of Eastern (Greentown).
Miller will face Wabash’s Grant Warmuth (27-5) in his first match. The winner of that match faces either Elkhart Central’s Sea Davis (33-5) or Bluffton’s Cameron Farmer (24-13).
Four Blazers saw their seasons come to an end with first-round losses Saturday.
Kristopher Patrick (20-10) was pinned in 4:50 by Snider’s Jacob Kreager (21-3) in the 160-pound class.
Treyven McKinley (30-8) was pinned in 5:10 by Snider’s Tavian Ruckles (21-12) at 170 pounds.
Jackson Wicker (23-13) was pinned in 2:38 by South Side’s Manny Knight (29-7) at 182 pounds.
Dax Holman (8-16) was pinned in 1:23 by Homestead’s Matt Mills (21-13) at 195 pounds.
Garrett, with seven wrestlers advancing to semi-state, edged Carroll for the regional team title with 106.5 points. Carroll, with six wrestlers advancing, had 100 points.
Snider placed fourth with 92 points. Eastside was 11th with 26 points.
