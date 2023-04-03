What would they do for an encore?
DeKalb reached a new high in wrestling last season with the school’s first-ever team sectional championship. Several wrestlers returned from that group for 2022-23 and showed they were not about to rest on their laurels.
Under new coach Tanner Boman, DeKalb kept rolling, defending its sectional championship and then taking it one step further, winning the regional championship for the first time in school history with the help of a school-record three weight class titles.
The Barons had two state qualifiers, the first time since 2013 they had more than one. Six Barons earned Academic All-State honors. The team got into double digits in dual meet wins for the first time in a decade despite regularly forfeiting two weight classes.
Not surprisingly, Boman is the KPC Media Group All-Area Coach of the Year.
The Barons also claimed the other major All-Area honor.
Senior 145-pounder Braxton Miller was named All-Area Prep of the Year after his 40-3 season.
Miller placed fifth in the state, winning three of his four matches at Indianapolis. He collected blue ribbons all the way through the state tournament series, winning sectional, regional and semi-state championships.
Miller finished 40-2, the second-most wins ever by a Baron wrestler. He is fifth all-time in wins for the Barons with a 108-32 career mark.
Miller didn’t surrender an offensive point in Indiana until the quarterfinals at state. He had suffered a defeat in the Defiance Border Wars over Christmas break, and a loss in the Northeast 8 Conference finals was his first defeat in Indiana.
His record is especially impressive considering he severely injured a hand prior to the Border Wars, and essentially wrestled with one hand the rest of the season.
“He is extra good on top. He had to spend time re-learning everything,” Boman said.
Here’s a look at the rest of the All-Area wrestling team:
Drew Waldon, So., 113, DeKalb
Waldon went 34-3 and finished his season at the state finals, qualifying with a third-place finish at semi-state. He won sectional and regional championships.
Mason Chase, Sr., 120, DeKalb
Chase fell one win shy of state, losing in the ticket round at semi-state. He went 29-8 in his last season. He won Northeast 8 Conference, sectional and regional titles.
Elijah Knepper, Sr., 152, DeKalb
Knepper went out with a 32-10 season and reached the semi-state after a third-place regional finish. He was third in the sectional and runner-up in the NE8.
Braylon Meyer, Jr., 126, DeKalb
Meyer had his 24-5 season end in the ticket round at semi-state. He won Northeast 8 and sectional championships before a fourth-place regional finish.
James Hartleroad, Fr., 285, DeKalb
A rare first-year varsity wrestler in the biggest class, Hartleroad went 31-11 and reached the ticket round at semi-state. He won a sectional championship and was third at regional.
Hayden Brady, Sr., 126, Garrett
Brady became the Railroaders’ first-ever four-time state qualifier, placing second at semi-state with an overtime loss. Before that, he became the school’s first four-time sectional champ and first four-time regional champ. He battled through knee problems to finish 26-5.
Carter Fielden, Fr., 120, Garrett
Fielden made a promising start to his high school career by advancing to the state meet, where he placed sixth to finish 34-6. He was the first Garrett freshman to place at state and set the school freshman record for pins.
Chase Leech, Jr., 160, Garrett
Leech went 37-2 and lost a heartbreaker in the ticket round at semi-state. He won Northeast Corner Conference, sectional and regional titles, and was also a runner-up at Mishawaka’s Al Smith Invitational.
Kameron Baker, So., 106, Garrett
Baker went 28-10 and reached the ticket round of the semi-state. He was a Northeast Corner Conference and sectional champion and a regional runner-up.
Hayden Williams, Sr., 138, Garrett
Williams was derailed in the ticket round at semi-state and finished 23-14 in his final year. He won a sectional championship and was a regional runner-up.
Izaiah McCue, Sr., 120, Angola
McCue saw his final season end in the ticket round at semi-state with a 38-6 record. He took second in both the sectional and regional and was third in the NECC.
Kamaron Straw, So., 113, Angola
Straw went 38-3 and reached the semi-state. An NECC champ, he was runner-up in the sectional and regional.
Dallas Davidson, Fr., 132, Angola
Davidson went 38-4 in his first season of varsity wrestling. He was a conference runner-up and was third in the sectional.
Blake Denman, So., 145, Angola
Denman made it to semi-state in a 31-12 season. He took second place in the NECC meet and the sectional.
Brody Hagewood, So., 132, Prairie Heights
Hagewood made it to state with a courageous win in the ticket round at semi-state in which he broke his hand and overcame a 3-0 deficit to win. He went 35-7 and was a sectional and conference champ.
Brock Hagewood, So., 138, Prairie Heights
Hagewood overcame a 5-0 deficit in his ticket-round match at semistate and won in overtime to get to state. His 35-6 record included conference, sectional and regional titles.
Kaleb Lounsbury, Sr., 152, Prairie Heights
Lounsbury went 33-4 in his final season, which ended in the ticket round of semi-state. He won NECC, sectional and regional titles.
Linkin Carter, Fr., 120, Eastside
Carter qualified for state in his first year of varsity wrestling. He went 37-12 and won conference, sectional and regional titles before a fourth-place semi-state finish.
Lane Snyder, So., 113, Eastside
Snyder was stopped in the ticket round at semi-state, ending a 28-9 season. He won sectional and regional championships and was runner-up in the conference meet.
Ethan Fike, Fr., 126, Eastside
Fike had a 34-14 debut in varsity wrestling and lost in the ticket round at semi-state. He was a sectional and regional runner-up and placed third in the NECC.
Kealan Fuller, So., 106, East Noble
Fuller’s 24-7 season ended in the ticket round of semi-state. He was runner-up in the NE8, won the sectional and took second in the regional.
Keegan Schlabach, Sr., 126, Lakeland
Schlabach went out with a 48-2 record and a trip to state. He was a conference, regional and semi-state champion.
Brady Schiffli, Sr., 145, Lakeland
Schiffli fell one win shy of state with a ticket-round loss at semi-state, ending his final season at 33-9. He was an NECC champion and finished third in the sectional.
Essiah Kamer, Sr., 132, Fremont
Kamer finished his career with a trip to the state meet. He went 37-10 and earned his trip to Indianapolis with a third-place semi-state finish.
Jaxon Copas, Jr., 195, Central Noble
Copas reached semi-state in a 32-5 season. He was the champion in the NECC and the sectional.
Taiden Chambers, Jr., 138, West Noble
Chambers reached the ticket round of the semi-state and finished 32-7. He took second in the conference, sectional and regional.
Teegan Clouse, So., 145, West Noble
Clouse had a 38-10 season ended in the ticket round at semi-state. He was a regional runner-up after placing fourth in the sectional and third in the conference.
Honorable mention: Angola’s Josh Kunkle, Central Noble’s Ethan Skinner, DeKalb’s Dominic Dunn, East Noble’s Blake Byerley and Connor Leins, Fremont’s Wyatt Claxton and Zak Pica, Garrett’s Xavier Nusbaum and Jack O’Connor, Prairie Heights’ Jericko Jackson and Phillip Sheets,West Noble’s Mikey LeCount, Abram Olvera and Nolan Parks and Westview’s Aidan Kohlheim.
