WHITING — The teams that traveled the farthest — Central Noble and Eastside — won completely different styles of games Saturday to advance to the championship game of the Class 2A Whiting Regional at Oil City Stadium.
Eastside 7, Wheeler 1
Eastside took advantage of several Wheeler mistakes in Saturday’s first game.
With Owen Willard on the mound, any run was going to be big.
Willard pitched a complete game three-hitter, struking on 14 Bearcat batters while walking just one.
The Blazers (24-6) took advantage of seven walks, three hit batters and four wild pitches by three Bearcat hurlers.
Curiously, Wheeler (19-10) didn’t start ace senior pitcher Rex Stills, instead going with sophomore Mason Leckrone.
Willard led off the game with a walk and went to third when Wade Miller singled behind first base. Dylan Hertig grounded back to Leckroone, who threw to second to force Miller. The Bearcats threw wildly to first, allowing Willard to score.
Three times, the Blazers got the leadoff batter to third base but failed to score.
Eastside scored twice in the third.
With one out, Willard walked and Miller and Hertig were hit by pitches to fill the bases. Leckrone uncorked a wild pitch. Caleb Vanover grounded out, with Miller racing home for a 3-0 lead.
Wheeler’s lone run came in the fourth.
Sean Conroy reached on an error, but was thrown out trying to steal second. Stills was safe on a dropped fly ball, ending up at second. He stopped at third on Jackson Smith’s single into short right.
Willard struck out the next batter for the second out, but on a 1-1 pitch, Alexander Sweitzer lined a single over the middle to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Sweitzer took over on the mound in the fourth, and kept the Blazers from adding to their lead until the sixth.
After he retired the first two batters, he hit Jack Buchanan with a pitch and walked Liam Franz. With a 1-0 count to Ryder Reed, the Bearcats brought in Stills with no warm-up.
He walked Reed and Willard on seven pitches, the latter forcing in a run to make it 4-1. Miller skied a pop-up on the infield. The Wheeler shortstop, staring into a bright sun, dropped the ball. Franz and Reed scored on the play for a 6-1 lead.
With Willard at third, Miller was caught in pickle between first and second. He stayed in the rundown long enough, however, for Willard to cross the plate.
Central Noble 3,
Boone Grove 2
It took nine innings before Central Noble freshman Tyler Shisler delivered a walk-off single to give his team a 3-2 win over Boone Grove in the second game.
The Cougars improved to 15-14.
The switch-hitting Shisler, who was 0-for-4 in his previous at-bats, sent Andrew Murray’s 0-2 pitch into right-center to bring home teammate Dylan Eggl with the winning run.
Eggl and Jaxon Copas reached on errors and moved up on a wild pitch. The Wolves chose to walk Cade Weber to fill the bases.
With Shisler at the plate, the Cougars attempted a suicide squeeze. Shisler missed the pitch, but Eggl was able to get back to third safely.
Weber pitched a complete game for Central Noble, and seemed to get stronger as the game went along, despite the intense heat and blazing sun.
Boone Grove (11-7) had just one runner after the sixth, and that when Central Noble intentionally walked Murray with two outs in the eighth.
Weber finished with three strikeouts, fanning the Wolves’ Kyle Janda to end the ninth.
Each team scored single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
The Wolves struck first when Trenton Hillier led off the fourth with a single. A sacrifice bunt by Trey Pitcock pushed him to second. He took third when Ryan Pierce reached on an error and scored on Kyle Casbon’s one-out single.
Murray led off the Boone Grove sixth with a triple when the Cougar center fielder lost his fly ball in the sun. Murray scored when Pierce hit a sacrifice fly to right.
Weber led off the Cougar fourth with a single and scored on Lance Krider’s single down the left field line.
In the sixth, Weber led off with a walk, stole second, took third on a botched pick-off attempt, and scored when Aidan Dreibelbis reached on a fielder’s choice.
The Cougars had a chance to win it in the seventh, loading the bases with one out.
Chase Spencer got things started by reaching on an error. An intentional walk to Will Hoover and an infield hit by Copas loaded the bases.
Weber hit a fly ball to right field. Charging the play, Andrew Van Rys caught the ball and threw out the runner trying to score by 10 feet to keep the game going.
Casbon started for the Wolves, facing one batter in the seventh. He struck out five batters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.