GARRETT — Visiting Eastside outscored Garrett 30-14 in the middle quarters and pulled away to a 61-35 Northeast Corner Conference victory at Garrett Monday.
Eastside (14-6 overall, 7-3 in the NECC) put three players in double figures, led by Gabe Trevino, who had 23 points. Santino Brewer had 17 points and Hugh Henderson added 10 for the Blazers.
Garrett (2-15, 1-7 in the NECC) was led by Jasen Bailey’s 13 points. Luke Coffman had seven points, while Jaxson Gould and Brett Ratcliffe had six each.
Garrett committed 22 turnovers in the game compared to 10 by Eastside.
The Blazers led 17-8 after eight minutes and stretched it to 24-8, scoring three straight times early in the second after Railroader turnovers.
Garrett took better care of the ball the rest of the half, and Ratcliffe’s three from the left wing with 3 minutes, 20 seconds to play had his team within seven, 24-17.
After that early surge, Eastside went nearly six minutes without changing the score until Trevino scored in transition and added a free throw before the half ended.
The Blazers put together an 8-0 run early in the third, capped by two Henderson free throws, for a 35-19 lead.
Gould scored in the paint for Garrett, but on Eastside’s next trip, he was called for a foul, followed by a technical foul with 3:40 left in the third. Trevino hit both free throws to start a 12-0 run that ended with the Blazers on top 47-22.
Eastside outscored Garrett 14-13 in the fourth quarter.
The game marched a busy final week of the regular season for both teams.
The Railroaders hit the road tonight for a make-up game at Fairfield (a popular basketball website mistakenly listed the game as being at Garrett). They return home for home games Thursday with Churubusco and Friday with West Noble.
The Blazers host Woodlan Wednesday and travel to Churubusco Friday to end the regular season.
Garrett JV 43, Eastside 27
Garrett’s reserve team led 10-2 after a quarter and 22-8 at halftime.
Konner DeWitt led all scorers with 15 points and Jaxson Fugate added 12. Eastside got eight points each from Loden Johnson and Ryder Reed.
In other action Monday night:
Central Noble beats South Side
In Fort Wayne on Monday, the Cougars (21-1) had to rally to increase their winning streak to 19 games.
Central Noble trailed the Archers 23-12 after the first quarter but were able to close the gap to five before halftime.
The Cougars held South to just 18 second-half points.
Sawyer Yoder finished with 26 points for Central Noble.
Lakers fall to NorthWood
LAGRANGE -- Lakeland lost to Class 3A sectional rival NorthWood 61-47 Monday.
Ian Raasch had 15 points to lead the Panthers (12-8). Cade Brenner and Jamarr Jackson had 11 points each.
Mason Douglas had 21 points and Brayden Bontrager scored 16 for the Lakers (9-11).
