BENTON — Eastside's baseball team scored three times in the top of the seventh inning for a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Lakeland at Fairfield High School Friday.
The game, originally slated to be played at Lakeland, was moved to Fairfield's new artificial turf field. It followed a 12-6 win by the Falcons over Westview in the first semi-final contest.
The Eastside-Lakeland game didn't end until 11:30 p.m., with the championship game to be played at noon today, also at Fairfield.
Lakeland scored twice in the bottom of the fourth.
Mark Wells and Dylan Bateman had singles. Wells scored on Bateman's single. Brayden Holbrook reached on an error.
The teams traded single runs in the sixth inning.
In the Eastside seventh, Ryder Reed was hit by a pitch, Jace Mayberry drew a walk and an intentional walk to Loden Johnson loaded the bases with no outs.
Reed scored when Jacob McClain grounded out. Mayberry scored when Caeden Moughler reached on an error. Johnson scored when Brayden Baatz grounded out, giving the Blazers a 4-3 lead.
With one out in the Lakeland seventh, Wells walked, stole second and took third on a passed ball.
Mayberry, who got the win in relief for Eastside, had two strikeouts and enticed an infield pop up to end the game.
Mayberry struck out four and walked two in 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief. Reed struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings, allowing five hits. Two of Lakeland's runs were unearned as Eastside made five errors.
Marshall pitched into the sixth for Lakeland, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out eight.
