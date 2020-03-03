EMMA — Eastside’s boys basketball team will face Central Noble Wednesday in the Class 2A Westview Sectional.
Pairings were announced Feb. 23 by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
This will be the third meeting between the two teams, both won by the Cougars, coached by former Garrett standout and coach John Bodey.
The Cougars (20-4), defeated Eastside 57-47 on Jan. 14 in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament at Butler, and again 60-37 when the teams met 10 days later, again at Eastside.
Now in his fourth season, Bodey has compiled a 61-36 record at Central Noble, including a sectional title in his first season. Compiling a 130-118 career coaching record, he guided the Railroaders for seven seasons, with a sectional title there in 2009. His last season at Garrett was the 2014-2015 campaign.
Sectional play at Westview begins tonight, March 3, with Prairie Heights facing the host Warriors in a battle of top-flight teams. Westview is 20-3 and won a share of the NECC title. Prairie Heights is 18-5 in all games.
The winner of that contest gets NECC co-champion Churubusco (15-6, 10-1) in the first game Friday.
Wednesday’s first game pits Bremen against Fairfield, followed by Eastside and Central Noble. The winners of Wednesday’s games play the second game Friday.
Area Boys Basketball Sectionals
Second team named is home team
Class 2A at Westview
Tuesday, March 3
Prairie Heights vs. Westview.
Wednesday, March 4
Bremen vs. Fairfield.
Central Noble vs. Eastside.
Friday, March 6
Churubusco vs. Prairie Heights-Westview winner.
Wednesday winners.
Saturday, March 7
Championship game.
Class 2A at Manchester
Tuesday, March 3
Wabash vs. Bluffton.
Manchester vs. Canterbury.
Wednesday, March 4
Adams Central vs. South Adams.
Whitko vs. Blackhawk.
Friday, March 6
Tuesday winners.
Wednesday winners.
Saturday, March 7
Championship game.
Class 3A at Garrett
Tuesday, March 3
Bishop Dwenger vs. Concordia.
Wednesday, March 4
Garrett vs. Woodlan.
Leo vs. Bishop Luers.
Friday, March 6
Angola vs. Bishop Dwenger-Concordia winner.
Wednesday winners.
Saturday, March 7
Championship game.
Class 3A at NorthWood
Tuesday, March 3
Tippecanoe Valley vs. Lakeland.
Friday, March 6
West Noble vs. NorthWood.
Wawasee vs. Tippecanoe Valley-Lakeland winner.
Saturday, March 7
Championship game.
Class 4A at Carroll
Tuesday, March 3
Northrop vs. North Side.
East Noble vs. DeKalb.
Friday, March 6
Carroll vs. Northrop-North Side winner.
Snider vs. East Noble-DeKalb winner.
Saturday, March 7
Championship game.
Class A at Fremont
Tuesday, March 3
Bethany Christian vs. Fremont.
Friday, March 6
Elkhart Christian vs. Hamilton.
Lakewood Park vs. Bethany Christian-Fremont winner.
Saturday, March 7
Championship game.
