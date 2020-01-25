Central Noble 42,
Eastside girls 38
Central Noble
Vice 2 0 4-5 8, Andrews 2 0 0-0 4, Winebrenner 2 0 0-0 4, Gray 3 3 4-6 19, Brumbaugh 0 0 0-0 0, Kiebel 1 1 2-2 7, Hunter 0 0 0-0 0.
Totals 10 4 10-13 42.
Eastside
Sullivan Kessler 4 0 2-3 10, Rieke 1 2 1-2 9, Skyelar Kessler 1 0 1-2 3, Graber 0 1 0-2 3, King 4 0 0-0 8, Richards 1 1 0-0 5, Baker 0 0 0-0 0.
Totals 11 4 4-9 38.
Central Noble;17;8;4;13 — 42
Eastside;9;8;9;12 — 38
Three-point shooting — Central Noble 4 (Gray 3, Kiebel), Eastside 4 (Rieke 2, Graber, Richards). Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Central Noble 13, Eastside 12. Turnovers — Central Noble 12, Eastside 16.
