BUTLER — Eastside’s varsity cross country team participated in two invitationals and a dual meet recently.
On Sept. 14, the Blazers competed at the Northrop Invitational at Fort Wayne, placing 11th of 12 teams.
Gezahagne Biddle placed 10th overall at 17 minutes, 31.0 seconds.
Konner Lower was 34th at 18:17.0. Braden Vinson was 62nd at 19:58.1.
Brock Vinson was 76th at 20:33.5. Jacob Geyer was 77th at 20:47.8.
In the girls’ race, Kennedy Helbert was 61st overall, finishing in 25:45.9.
On Sept. 17, Eastside hosted Hamilton and Smith Academy, grabbing the top four individual places.
Biddle was first at 17:40. Lower was second at 19:16. Braden Vinson was third at 20:06. Brock Vinson was fourth at 21:02. Geyer was seventh at 21:56.
In the girls’ race, Helbert had the winning time at 27:26.
Saturday, Eastside placed 16th at the West Noble Invitational.
Biddle was 10th overall at 16:54.80. Lower was 112th (88th for team scoring purposes) at 19:30.40.
Braden Vinson was 129th (95th for team scoring) at 19:45.60. Geyer was 183rd (116th for team scoring) at 20:35.50. Brock Vinson was 236th (128th for team scoring) at 21:20.20.
