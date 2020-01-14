Eastside 45, DeKalb 25
Eastside
Sullivan Kessler 3 0 6-10 12, Rieke 0 1 0-0 3, Skyelar Kessler 2 1 4-8 11, Graber 1 0 0-0 2, King 4 0 0-1 8, Richards 0 2 0-0 6, Baker 0 1 0-0 3, Liberty 0 0 0-0 0, Bireley 0 0 0-0 0, Hoffelder 0 0 0-0 0, Whitman 0 0 0-0 0.
Totals 10 5 10-19 45.
DeKalb
Ruby 3 0 3-7 9, Leslie 1 0 0-0 2, Brown 1 0 0-0 2, Pettis 0 0 2-4 2, Hickman 0 0 2-2 2, M.Cox 1 0 0-0 2, Stuckey 0 0 0-2 0, Cone 0 2 0-0 6, Martin 0 0 0-0 0, D.Cox 0 0 0-0 0, Hicks 0 0 0-0 0.
Totals 6 2 7-15 25.
Eastside 7 14 13 11 — 45
DeKalb 6 3 8 8 — 25
Three-point shooting — Eastside 5 (Richards 2, Baker, Skyelar Kessler, Rieke), DeKalb 2 (Cone 2).
Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Eastside 15, DeKalb 18.
