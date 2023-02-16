Nine area wrestlers made it to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the 2023 Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals.
Wrestling enthusiasts from across the state, including peers and coaches, enjoy making a weekend out of the big event. But if you only have a vested interest in our local wrestlers, you will have an opportunity to do something else tonight.
All area wrestlers will have their first-round matches in the afternoon session, which starts at 2 p.m. today. The 106 to 145 weight classes will wrestle in the afternoon session. The rest of the weight classes will be in the evening session that starts at 5:30 p.m.
A look at the area qualifiers:
Keegan Schlabach, Sr., Lakeland
Weight: 126 pounds
Record: 44-1
First-round opponent: Hyatt Yeager, Sr., Center Grove, 32-8
Schlabach is back in his groove over the past couple of weeks after being disqualified from his West Noble Sectional championship match for slamming DeKalb’s Braylon Meyer hard on the mat. That’s Schlabach’s only loss this season.
This will be Schlabach’s second state berth. He lost a 13-2 major decision to Brownsburg’s Braden Haines in round one last year. However, things are different for the better for the Clarion (Pa.) signee.
Braxton Miller, Sr., DeKalb
Weight: 145 pounds
Record: 41-2
First-round opponent: Jayden Lewis, So., New Prairie, 40-7
DeKalb’s first semi-state champ since Zachery Krumlauf in 2014, Miller has lost only once in Indiana this season, to Luke Teusch of Huntington North in the Northeast 8 Conference final. Teusch was unbeaten until the semifinals of the semi-state where he lost to Cameron Clark of Jay County. Miller beat Clark 7-1 in the title match.
A Findlay, Ohio, wrestler gave Miller his only other loss in the Defiance Border Wars over Christmas break.
Miller allowed four points combined in his four semi-state victories, finally making it through in his third semi-state appearance. He was a sectional champion as the Barons repeated as team champs at West Noble.
Hayden Brady, Sr., Garrett
Weight: 126 pounds
Record: 29-5
First-round opponent: Landen Hines, Fr., Brownsburg, 23-10
Garrett’s first four-time state qualifier is one of 10 in this year’s tournament. He placed fourth in the state last season at 120.
Brady missed time during the season with a bad knee, but returned to win his fourth straight sectional and fourth consecutive regional championships, helping the Railroaders to win their fourth straight crown in both tournaments.
He was runner-up to his longtime training partner Schlabach in the semi-state by an 8-6 overtime decision.
Essiah Kamer, Sr., Fremont
Weight: 132 pounds
Record: 34-8
First-round opponent: Brady Ison, Jr., Brownsburg, 26-5
Kamer was a fourth-place regional finisher who fought some tall odds in Fort Wayne to earn his first state berth. He punched his ticket with two pins, with the first coming in 5 minutes, 17 seconds over a regional champion in Western junior Tye Linser.
Kamer has won 70 matches over the past two years. Wrestling at state is a great way to end his solid prep career.
Ison lost a 4-3 decision in round one at 132 to Frankfort’s Elijah Anthony last year to end up 38-3 in his sophomore season.
Brody Hagewood, So., Prairie Heights
Weight: 132 pounds
Record: 35-6
First-round opponent: Joey Buttler, Sr., Whiteland, 41-0
Buttler was the state runner-up at 126 last year. He lost to Crown Point’s Logan Frazier 5-3 in the 126 championship match. He committed to wrestle at Indiana University.
Hagewood injury defaulted out of the 132 third-place match with Kamer Saturday. So hopefully Hagewood is well enough to put his best foot forward against a major challenge.
Brock Hagewood, So., Prairie Heights
Weight: 138 pounds
Record: 33-5
First-round opponent: Michael Major, So., Carmel, 25-0
The Hagewood brothers will have something in common in their state finals debuts, a first-round opponent who is undefeated.
Major debuted at state last year as a freshman at 132. He lost in round one 3-0 to Avon’s Cheaney Schoeff.
Drew Waldon, So., DeKalb
Weight: 113 pounds
Record: 37-3
First-round opponent: Seth Aubin, So., Hobart, 36-6
Only undefefated Jalen May of Kokomo kept Waldon out of the semi-state final. Waldon prevailed 5-4 over Brayden Raber of Maconaquah to grab third place.
Waldon won sectional and regional championships on the way to making his first state appearance.
Linkin Carter, Fr., Eastside
Weight: 120 pounds
Record: 37-11
First-round opponent: Ashton Jackson, Sr., LaPorte, 50-0
Carter is part of a promising young core for Eastside wrestling, and finished fourth in the semi-state to become the school’s first state qualifier since Lane Burns in 2020. He’ll try to become Eastside’s first state place finisher since Derrick Miller was runner-up at 160 in 1996.
Carter enjoyed a big first season with championships in the Northeast Corner Conference, the Carroll Sectional and Carroll Regional. He placed fourth at semi-state.
Carter Fielden, Fr., Garrett
Weight: 120 pounds
Record: 35-9
First-round opponent: Sontonio Sessa, Fr., Crown Point, 19-16
After losing to Carter in the finals of the NECC, sectional and regional, Fielden got the upper hand in the third-place match at semi-state with a hard-fought 2-0 victory.
Fielden also has a promising future to help continue Garrett’s reign as one of the area’s best teams. His older brother, Clayton, was the state runner-up at 170 in both 2019 and 2020.
