BUTLER — Eastside’s baseball team got a passing grade and some extra-credit points.
The Blazers jumped on Bluffton for six runs in the first inning and cruised to a 16-1 five-inning win in the Class 2A Eastside Sectional championship game at Butler Monday.
The Blazers (23-6) will face Wheeler (18-9) Saturday in the first game of the Whiting Regional at Oil City Stadium. Central Noble will play Boone Grove in the second semi-final game. The winners will meet in the championship game at 7 p.m.
“Our kids have worked very hard and they love baseball,” Eastside coach Aaron Willard said. “This is like my final exam for my team. Everything is stressed to play our best during the sectional, and today, we played pretty well.”
The Tigers (14-16-1) entered Monday’s championship game with some tired pitching arms following a 14-inning marathon game win over Woodlan Saturday, and the Blazers took advantage.
Bluffton pitchers issued 10 walks and hit two batters. Eastside batted around in the first and third innings, and sent eight batters to the plate in the fifth.
Eastside’s first three batters, Owen Willard, Wade Miller and Dylan Hertig, drew walks to get things started.
Willard scored on Caleb Vanover’s single past a sliding Bluffton left fielder, but Miller was thrown out at the plate also trying to score. Courtesy runner Hugh Henderson, in for Hertig, came home when Colben Steury was safe on an error. Hayden Gardner’s single brought in the third run.
Tiger freshman starter Eli Garrett hit Jack Buchanan to load the bases before striking out the next batter. With two outs, Ryder Reed was plunked by a pitch to force in a run.
Garrett gave way to Kaden Gerber, and Willard clobbered his first pitch for a two-run single to make it 6-0.
The Blazers loaded the bases but failed to score in the second.
They made up for it with five runs in the third.
Reed, Willard and Hertig had walks around Miller’s sacrifice bunt. Vanover, Steury and Buchanan had RBI singles in the inning. One run scored on a wild pitch and another scored on an error.
In the Eastside fifth, Steury, Gardner, Reed and Willard had singles, the latter two bringing in one run each. Miller tagged the right-field fence for an RBI double.
Sophomore pitcher Caeden Moughler, used mostly on the reserve team, picked up his third varsity victory, holding the Tigers to just one hit. He allowed one walk and struck out nine.
After Moughler sat down the first six batters he faced, the Tigers threatened in the third as the first two batters reached on errors.
Moughler bore down to strike out the next two and entice a pop fly that Willard, the Blazer shortstop, ran down in foul territory for the third out.
Following a strikeout to open the fourth, Bluffton’s Cooper King drew a walk and went to third when Cameron Nestleroad broke up Moughler’s no-hit bid with a single to left.
The Blazers failed to get an out when Braxton Betancourt grounded to first, and King scored on a throwing error.
Moughler retired the final four batters he faced, throwing 84 pitches.
Bluffton’s three pitchers combined for 150 pitches in five innings, but couldn’t shut down an Eastside lineup that collected 11 hits.
In two sectional wins, Blazer pitchers allowed two hits — one in each game.
“We’ll battle up and down the lineup. We have an experienced group and we’re pretty good on the mound,” Willard said. “Defensively, we’ve hung in there and started getting better. Offensively, probably the last 10 games, we’re really turned the corner.
“Anytime you can win a sectional, it’s great for your team, it’s great for the community. If we keep doing the things we want to do, we’re pretty good,” Willard said. “We’ve lost some games, but at the same time, we’ve been in about every game.
“If we play Eastside baseball, we’ll be fine.”
