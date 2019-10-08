Eastside 48, Fremont 12

Eastside 14 13 7 14 — 48

Fremont 6 6 0 0 — 12

First Quarter

ES — Farnsworth 3 run (Baker kick), 8:39.

FR — Flynn 94 kickoff return (kick blocked), 8:24.

ES — Holman 15 run (Baker kick), 4:53.

Second Quarter

ES — Holman 3 run (Baker kick), 11:31.

FR — Brace 45 pass from Colclasure (pass failed), 7:56.

ES — Holman 11 run (run failed), 1:53.

Third Quarter

ES — Farnsworth 3 run (Baker kick), 3:25.

Fourth Quarter

ES — Farnsworth 14 run (Baker kick), 8:13.

ES — Munsey 42 run (Baker kick) 3:04.

TEAM STATISTICS ES FR

First downs 26 5

Rushes-yards 44-341 34-76

Passing yards 98 66

Passing (C-A-I) 8-13-0 6-14-0

Total yards 439 142

Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1

Punts-Avg. 2-35.5 4-26

Penalties-yards 6-55 4-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Eastside: Firestine 11-90; Farnsworth 13-89, 3 tds; Munsey 2-46, 1 td; Holman 7-45, 3 tds; L.Davis 7-36; W.Miller 1-16; Burns 1-14; Laub 2-5. Fremont: Colclasure 11-35; Meeks 12-21; Parsons 6-12; Pentecost 4-7; Claxton 1-1.

PASSING — Eastside: L.Davis 8-13, 98 yards. Fremont: Colclasure 6-14, 66 yards, 1 td.

RECEIVING — Eastside: Bredemeyer 3-43; W.Miller 3-30; Burns 2-25. Fremont: Brace 2-49, 1 td; Meeks 2-13; Flynn 2-4.

