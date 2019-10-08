Eastside 48, Fremont 12
Eastside 14 13 7 14 — 48
Fremont 6 6 0 0 — 12
First Quarter
ES — Farnsworth 3 run (Baker kick), 8:39.
FR — Flynn 94 kickoff return (kick blocked), 8:24.
ES — Holman 15 run (Baker kick), 4:53.
Second Quarter
ES — Holman 3 run (Baker kick), 11:31.
FR — Brace 45 pass from Colclasure (pass failed), 7:56.
ES — Holman 11 run (run failed), 1:53.
Third Quarter
ES — Farnsworth 3 run (Baker kick), 3:25.
Fourth Quarter
ES — Farnsworth 14 run (Baker kick), 8:13.
ES — Munsey 42 run (Baker kick) 3:04.
TEAM STATISTICS ES FR
First downs 26 5
Rushes-yards 44-341 34-76
Passing yards 98 66
Passing (C-A-I) 8-13-0 6-14-0
Total yards 439 142
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Punts-Avg. 2-35.5 4-26
Penalties-yards 6-55 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Eastside: Firestine 11-90; Farnsworth 13-89, 3 tds; Munsey 2-46, 1 td; Holman 7-45, 3 tds; L.Davis 7-36; W.Miller 1-16; Burns 1-14; Laub 2-5. Fremont: Colclasure 11-35; Meeks 12-21; Parsons 6-12; Pentecost 4-7; Claxton 1-1.
PASSING — Eastside: L.Davis 8-13, 98 yards. Fremont: Colclasure 6-14, 66 yards, 1 td.
RECEIVING — Eastside: Bredemeyer 3-43; W.Miller 3-30; Burns 2-25. Fremont: Brace 2-49, 1 td; Meeks 2-13; Flynn 2-4.
