MUNCIE – Exactly a year after a scary incident in practice on her favorite apparatus, Ashtyn Evans let it rip on that very same apparatus to become a state champion.
The Angola junior scored a 9.725 on the uneven bars to tie Chesterton senior standout Mia Pak and share a state championship at the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals Saturday afternoon at Ball State University’s Worthen Arena.
A year ago to the day, March 13, 2020, Evans slipped during a bars routine in practice at Worthen Arena and fell head first. She was unable to compete the next day.
“It’s sweet redemption,” said Misti Evans, Ashtyn’s mother and Angola’s coach.
“We took little baby hops in practice Friday and started feeling comfortable in that same position,” she continued. “We were seeing some falls around us (Saturday) and I told her she can’t hold back. She hit her handstand and stuck her dismount.”
Ashtyn Evans was consistently scoring 9.6 and 9.65 in her favorite event for much of the season. She usually takes a step on her landing to protect her ankles. No step was taken to complete her state championship routine on bars.
“I was able to get more confident in my cast. I practiced hard to find my landing on my dismounts,” Evans said. “It’s exciting. It’s fun to compete.”
Evans is Angola’s second state champion in gymnastics in school history. Alex Nickel was a three-time state champion, twice on the balance beam in 2012 and 2014 and once on the uneven bars in 2012.
Evans was 13th all-around with 36.725. She was 13th all-around on the vault with 9.425 and 16th on the floor exercise with 9.15.
Evans and the Hornets started on beam and had a rough start. Senior Haley Hilyard was the only Angola gymnast to have a no-fall routine and was 31st with 8.475.
It was an uphill climb for Angola after scoring 24.85 on beam and it ended up seventh out of nine teams with 107.
“We knew going in we could set ourselves up for failure,” Misti Evans said. “It was a long day. We warmed up on beam at 9 a.m. and did not compete on beam until 1-something.
“I’m proud of them. We had one of our best vaulting scores of the season (27.9).”
Senior Emma Schoenherr led the Hornets in the floor exercise with a 12th-place finish with 9.225. Sophomore Audrey Wilkinson was tied for 22nd on the vault with 9.275.
DeKalb junior Lauren Blythe only competed at state on the balance beam and was the last gymnast to compete in the meet a little after 6 p.m. She placed 11th with 9.275. She warmed up on the beam around 11:30 a.m.
Baron senior Sarah Boyd ended her high school gymnastics career competing all-around at state. She placed 20th with 35.6. She tied for 14th on the bars with 9.2, and tied for 15th on vault with 9.4.
“To make it here to state is always a great accomplishment,” DeKalb coach Kaitlyn Wolfe said. “They did their gymnastics like they know how to do.
“I think Sarah had a great high school career.”
Eastside sophomore Brielle Carter was 19th on the floor exercise with 9.1. East Noble senior Miah Hudson ended her prep career tied for 30th on vault with 9.075.
Valparaiso won the team state title with 111.3, and Homestead was second with 110.475. Chesterton edged past Lake Central, 109.9-109.75 for third.
Franklin Central freshman Austyn Dykes was all-around state champion with 38.5. She shared the state title on the floor with Homestead sophomore Gina Zirille at 9.65.
Columbus North junior Emily Moore was state runner-up all-around with 38.375. She won the state title on beam with 9.725. West Lafayette Harrison junior Haiven Gipson won the state title on vault with 9.875.
“From Ashtyn’s freshman year to now, the level of talent has grown incredibly,” Misti Evans said. “To be 13th all-around, she should be happy.”
Valparaiso senior Sabrina Fulk received the Mildred M. Ball Mental Attitude Award.
