WATERLOO — Eastside hit some big threes early, and two even bigger threes late.
In between, the Blazers waged a tough defensive battle with DeKalb and kept the upper hand on the Barons for a 41-32 victory Saturday night.
Eastside (2-0) led wire to wire after jumping to an 8-0 lead early. The Barons (0-2) made their biggest push as the fourth quarter began.
Connor Penrod, in foul trouble most of the night, kicked a pass to Jackson Barth for a three, then scored off a feed from Donnie Wiley to cut the Eastside advantage to 26-22 with 6:43 left.
Hugh Henderson answered with threes on the next two Blazer possessions, however, sandwiching a basket by Wiley and putting the Blazers up eight. Gabe Trevino scored on a drive to the basket for a 34-24 lead, and Eastside was out of danger.
“Sometimes you get caught up in those mini-runs,” Eastside coach Ed Bentley said. “You can limit those runs and not have those eight- or nine-point runs. You’re capable of pulling out of things.
“It’s a boxing match. We took some punches but we were able to sustain.”
Trevino had a game-best 13 points to lead the Blazers. Logan Fry hit two of the early threes and finished with nine.
Penrod, who drew two first-quarter fouls and his third less than 1 1/2 minutes into the second half, shared team honors for the Barons with Donnie Wiley, with both scoring 10.
Bentley was most pleased that he saw a different Blazer team than the one that opened the season with a win at Edgerton, Ohio, Friday.
“I told the staff that from the first possession, I knew (the players) were engaged,” he said. “DeKalb has good players and we knew they were going to make runs, but I was more pleased with just the jump from last night to tonight on the execution (of the defense), and we executed offensively.
“I think this team is at the tip of the iceberg of what they’re capable of doing. That’s the fun part.”
For DeKalb, which trailed 17-11 at the half and 26-17 after three, It’s a matter of continuing to work on what needs to be done.
“We have to find ways to focus a little harder a little longer,” DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. “We know Fry can shoot yet we give him a wide-open three. We didn’t want them rejecting a ball screen, we let them reject a ball screen. We didn’t want a direct drive to the middle, we gave them a direct drive to the middle, three.
“The first eight points, we just gave them stuff. We’ve got to be locked in more, compete harder, understand the situation and who you’re guarding better. It’s going to take some time.”
The Barons had several long possessions on offense, not wanting to force shots against the stingy Blazers.
“Offensively, we’ve got to cut harder and we have to read what they’re doing,” Beasley said. “We have too many guys that stand and watch, and we don’t read and react very well sometimes.
“I give the kids credit. We competed. We just have to find a way to get the loose ball, get the defensive rebound and not give them a second chance, a third chance. We can’t beat ourselves in a tight game with low possessions, and I thought we beat ourselves at times tonight.”
DeKalb defeated Eastside 42-32 in the junior varsity contest. Caiden Hinkle led the Barons with 12 points, and Will Weber and Braiden Boyd both put in eight. Kyle Yoder scored 12 to top the Blazers and Loden Johnson added seven.
