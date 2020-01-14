College Track Brittain, Westview grad Miller honored by MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University sophomore Chloe Brittain and junior Derek Miller were both named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Indoor Track and Field Runners of the Week for last weekend’s efforts at the Thunder’s Sean Brady/Keith Turner Alumni Open.
Brittain was second in the mile in 5 minutes, 25.25 seconds. That was the top time in that event in the MIAA and 43rd in NCAA Division III so far this season.
Miller, a Westview High School graduate, won the 3,000 at Trine on Saturday at 8:48.8. That 3,000 time is the best in the MIAA and 18th in the NCAA Division III nation in the earlygoing of the 2020 campaign.
College Basketball Trine men defeat Alma
ANGOLA — Senior guard Langston Johnson had 19 points and a collegiate career-high 11 rebounds to lead the Trine men’s basketball team to a 79-71 victory over Alma in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at the MTI Center Sunday afternoon.
The Thunder (8-5, 2-0 MIAA) outrebounded the Scots 48-32 while shooting 47% from the floor (33-71). Alma is 7-6, 1-1.
Johnson led four Trine scorers in double figures. Maurice Hunter had 16 points and nine boards. Marcus Winters had 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Former East Noble Knight Brent Cox added 13 points and six boards off the bench.
Winters was named MIAA Player of the Week in men’s basketball on Monday for last week’s efforts. The senior guard from Toledo, Ohio, averaged 19 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game last week in two conference wins. He shot 47 percent from the floor (14-30), and that included making 5-of-11 three-point shots.
Thunder women pull away from Scots
ALMA, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s basketball team defeated Alma 56-38 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at Art Smith Arena on Sunday afternoon.
The Thunder (10-4, 4-1 MIAA) held the Scots (6-7, 2-4) to 38 percent shooting from the floor (16-42) and forced 25 Alma turnovers.
Tara Bieniewicz led Trine with 14 points and Shay Herbert scored 12.
Figure Skating Trine fares well in Michigan meet
CHELSEA, Mich. — Trine University’s figure skating team was second to Adrian College in the Maize & Blue Matchup Saturday and Sunday at the Arctic Coliseum. The Thunder had 122 points and finished just ahead of third-place Miami, Ohio, who had 117.5 points.
Trine was led by a winning tango from Sadie Woodruff in the silver solo pattern dance. Teammate Jessica Westphal finished fifth in the event.
Woodruff also was first in the European Waltz pre-silver solo pattern dance. Haley Williams won the Killian pre-gold solo pattern dance. Julianna Foy was first and Woodruff was second for the Thunder in the juvenile short program.
Trine tied for second place with Miami in the low team maneuvers. Claire Kearns was third in the Excel Pre-Juvenile Free Skate in Group A, and Hannah Carter was fourth in the Excel Pre-Juvenile Free Skate in Group B.
Zakareya Yousef and Elizabeth Walker both placed fourth in their respective groups in the Hickory Hoedown bronze solo pattern dance.
Prep Gymnastics
Eastside’s Carter competes at Homestead
FORT WAYNE — Brielle Carter of Eastside competed individually at the Homestead Invitational Saturday and scored 31.35 in the all-around.
H.S. Boys Basketball DeKalb JVs, freshmen defeat New Haven
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s junior varsity team was a 48-40 winner against New Haven Saturday.
The Barons led 30-20 at the half and 41-26 after three quarters.
Donnie Wiley had 16 points to lead DeKalb, DaJuan Garrett scored 11 and Jackson Barth added nine.
Three different Barons hit 1-of-2 at the line in the final 1:01 for a 38-35 win after the Bulldogs had tied it with 1:13 to go. Will Seigal had 19 points and Parker Smith had 12 for the Barons.
Prep Wrestling
DeKalb JV grapplers compete at Northfield
SPEICHERVILLE — DeKalb’s junior varsity team competed in an invitational at Northfield Saturday.
Nick Dove (113 pounds) was 4-0 for the day for the Barons, while Elijah Knepper (138) and Landon Armstrong (195) were both 3-0. Coltyn Aden (132) went 2-1.
Logan Call (126), Tucker Haupert (132), Connor Wueller (138), Dominick Keen (138), Chris Carey (145), Brody Wilges (160) and Jacob Church (220) also won matches for the Barons.
Bowling
Top weekly Auburn Bowl scores reported
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances from the week of Jan. 6.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week awards went to Jeffrey Griffith for men (152 pins over average), Lauren Flewelling for women (110) and Parker Wortinger for youth (96).
MEN: Moose — Dave Thies 267, Jason Morris 258, Travis Thompson 255, 722 series, Tim Klinker 255. Booster — Jeffrey Griffith 299, 809 series, Emery Patrick 288, Jon Wallace 278, Joey Glover 277, Chris Desper 268, 738 series, Mike Plummer 268, 719 series, Jason Flaugh 265, Mike Hasselman 265 702 series, Todd Patrick 258, Kevin Likes 253, Kyle Baker 709 series, Industrial — Mike Hasselman 256. Friday Morning Trio — Scott Harris 269. Masters & Slaves — Nick Thrush 278.
WOMEN: Moose — Katrina Nickerson 205. Booster — Jennifer Moring 222, 580 series, Annette Brumbaugh 205. Thursday Night Ladies — Lauren Flewelling 225, 602 series. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 221, 650 series.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Kyle Toyias 264, 653 series. Majors — Kyle Toyias 255, 704 series, Skyler Plummer 238, Coby Wade 235, 609 series, Parker Wortinger 234, Maddie Flaugh 233, 586 series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.