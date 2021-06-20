High-fives for Hugh

Eastside’s Hugh Henderson is congratulated after scoring a run in the Class 2A semi-state championship game June 12. The Blazers face Providence Monday in the Class 2A state final.

 JEFF JONES

Eastside Blazers (26-6)

Coach: Aaron Willard, sixth season

Probable starters, batting order

1. Owen Willard, Jr., P

.495, 51 hits, 42 runs, 36 rbi, 14 2Bs, 3 3Bs, 1 hr

9-0 w-l, 0.29 era, 128 so, 25 h, 17 bb, 3 er

2. Wade Miller, Sr., CF

.220, 20 hits, 27 runs, 28 rbi, 7 2Bs, 4 hr

3. Dylan Hertig, Sr., C

.299, 29 hits, 8 runs, 30 rbi, 11 2Bs, 1 3B, 3 hr

4. Caleb Vanover, Sr., RF

.344, 31 hits, 34 runs, 25 rbi, 5 2Bs, 1 3B, 1 hr

5. Colben Steury, Sr., SS

.284, 25 hits, 25 runs, 9 rbi, 8 2Bs, 1 hr

6. Hayden Gardner, Sr., 1B

.315, 29 hits, 20 runs, 17 rbi, 3 2Bs, 2 hr

7. Jack Buchanan, Jr., DH

.268, 26 hits, 18 runs, 31 rbi, 11 2Bs, 2 hr

8. Liam Franz, Sr., 2B

.187, 14 hits, 18 runs, 11 rbi, 3 2Bs

9. Ryder Reed, Fr., 3B

.200, 8 hits, 16 runs, 6 rbi, 1 2B

Flex. Carsen Jacobs, So., LF

.162, 6 hits, 15 runs, 7 rbi, 1 2B

