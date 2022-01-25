BUTLER — It took two overtimes before Eastside’s boys basketball team was able to turn back an upset-minded Fremont team at Butler Tuesday.
The Blazers, ranked fourth in the latest Class 2A poll, improved to 16-1 in all games and 6-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference.
Eastside led by six points with 1 minute, 24 seconds left in regulation, but couldn’t hold it.
That’s because Fremont, who stayed close all night, simply refused to quit.
Eastside’s Santino Brewer made one of two free throws with 1:24 to play to make it 31-25. After the teams exchanged a miss and a turnover, Fremont’s Gabel Pentecost was fouled with a minute left, hitting both shots.
After a Blazer turnover, Logan Brace got a rebound bucket with 37 seconds left, drawing a foul in the process. He missed the free throw, but the rebound pinballed to Fremont’s control with 30.7 ticks left.
Following timeouts by each team, Ethan Bock drove the lane for the game-tying layup, making it 31-all.
Fremont would lead in each extra session.
In the first overtime, there would be no shots until Pentecost scored on a scoop shot with 2:29 left. Eastside’s Logan Fry answered with a three from the left wing but Bock made two tosses for a 35-34 Eagle lead with 44 seconds left.
After the Blazers missed from the left baseline, Bock was fouled, but made just one free throw with 17.2 seconds left. The Blazers got the rebound and Gabe Trevino drove from the left side for the equalizer, 36-36.
Eastside got the tip to start the second overtime, but missed on its possession. Fremont’s Ethan Bontrager, who connected for five bombs in the game, hit one with 3:33 to go for a 39-36 lead.
Brewer scored on the Blazers’ next possession. When Fremont turned the ball over, Fry hit another three, this time from the right wing, for a 41-39 lead with just over a minute to play.
In the closing seconds, Bontrager got free for a look from the top of the key, but this one wouldn’t drop. Trevino made two free throws with 8.5 seconds left to close out the win.
Trevino led all scorers with 19 points. Brewer had nine and Fry finished with six. Owen Willard ended up with seven for Eastside.
Bontrager led Fremont (7-5 overall, 2-2 in the NECC) with 15 points. Bock had eight points. Pentecost, who didn’t score a point until midway through the fourth, finished with seven.
The Blazers led by seven just past the midway part of the opening quarter, but Fremont cut the gap to one behind threes from Bontrager and Bock.
The game remained tight throughout the second. Brody Foulk dribbled right around an Eastside player to score before the buzzer, giving Fremont a 17-16 lead.
Eastside led 24-20 after three following two Trevino free throws.
In the fourth, the lead reached five when Brewer scored on a give-and-go from Trevino and made it six with a free throw with 1:24 to play.
Both teams have home conference games Friday. Eastside hosts Westview and Fremont entertains Prairie Heights.
Fremont JV 60,
Eastside 57
Conner Slee had 15 points and Colten Guthrie added 14 for Fremont.
Eastside got 17 points from Carter Rutan and 15 each from Clayton Minnick and Kyle Yoder.
Fremont “C” 41,
Eastside 30
Nevin Bloom had 17 points for Fremont. E.J. Miller led Eastside with 10.
