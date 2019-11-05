IHSAA sectional championship games

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Rensselaer Central (9-2) at Andrean (8-3).

Sectional 34

LaVille (9-2) at Lewis Cass (10-1)

Sectional 35

Fairfield (6-5) at EASTSIDE (9-2)

Sectional 36

Eastbrook (9-2) at Eastern (Greentown) (11-0)

Sectional 37

Western Boone (10-1) at South Vermillion (7-4)

Sectional 38

Indianapolis Scecina (8-3) at Heritage Christian (10-1)

Sectional 39

Triton Central (8-3) at Providence (5-6)

Sectional 40

Evansville Mater Dei (9-2) at North Knox (8-3)

Class A

Sectional 41

Culver (7-4) at North Judson (6-4)

Sectional 42

Lafayette Central Catholic (8-3) at Traders Point Christian (9-1)

Sectional 43

Madison-Grant (4-7) at South Adams (11-0)

Sectional 44

Adams Central (10-1) at Northfield (7-4)

Sectional 45

Parke Heritage (10-1) at North Vermillion (10-1)

Sectional 46

Park Tudor (37) at Indy Lutheran (10-0)

Sectional 47

North Decatur (10-1) at Milan (9-2)

Sectional 48

West Washington (10-1) at Perry Central (7-4)

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Merrillville (9-1) at Crown Point (6-4)

Sectional 2

Penn (6-4) at Warsaw (8-2)

Sectional 3

Carroll (7-3) at Homestead (10-0)

Sectional 4

Westfield (6-4) at Carmel (7-3)

Sectional 5

Brownsburg (7-3) at Zionsville (4-6)

Sectional 6

Southport (7-3) at Ben Davis (6-4)

Sectional 7

Lawrence North (4-6) at Warren Central (7-3)

Sectional 8

Franklin Central (5-5) at Center Grove (5-5)

Class 5A

Sectional 9

Valparaiso (10-0) at LaPorte (3-7)

Sectional 10

Mishawaka (7-3) at Elkhart Central (9-2)

Sectional 11

FW Northrop (5-5) at FW Bishop Dwenger (9-1)

Sectional 12

McCutcheon (6-4) at Harrison (West Lafayette) (8-2)

Sectional 13

Decatur Central (9-2) at Indy Cathedral (8-2)

Sectional 14

Franklin (8-2) at New Palestine (10-0)

Sectional 15

Bloomington South (6-4) at Castle (6-4)

Sectional 16

Jeffersonville (4-6) at Floyd Central (8-2)

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Lowell (7-4) at Hobart (9-2)

Sectional 18

Plymouth (9-2) at New Prairie (10-1)

Sectional 19

Leo (10-1) at East Noble (11-0)

Sectional 20

Mississinewa (10-1) at Marion (9-2)

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Knox (10-1) at Calumet (9-1)

Sectional 26

Jimtown (7-4) at Mishawaka Marian (10-1)

Sectional 27

FW Concordia (6-5) at Peru (6-5)

Sectional 28

West Lafayette (9-2) at Indy Chatard (10-1)

Ohio state playoffs

Division 6, Region 23 Friday, Nov. 8

No. 8 Sherwood Fairview (9-1) at No. 1 Lima Central Catholic (9-1).

No. 6 Coldwater (8-2) at No. 3 Archbold (9-1).

Division 7, Region 26 Saturday, Nov. 9

No. 5 Edgerton (8-2) at No. 4 McComb (8-2).

No. 7 Edon (7-3) at No. 2 Norwalk St. Paul (8-2).

