IHSAA sectional championship games
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Rensselaer Central (9-2) at Andrean (8-3).
Sectional 34
LaVille (9-2) at Lewis Cass (10-1)
Sectional 35
Fairfield (6-5) at EASTSIDE (9-2)
Sectional 36
Eastbrook (9-2) at Eastern (Greentown) (11-0)
Sectional 37
Western Boone (10-1) at South Vermillion (7-4)
Sectional 38
Indianapolis Scecina (8-3) at Heritage Christian (10-1)
Sectional 39
Triton Central (8-3) at Providence (5-6)
Sectional 40
Evansville Mater Dei (9-2) at North Knox (8-3)
Class A
Sectional 41
Culver (7-4) at North Judson (6-4)
Sectional 42
Lafayette Central Catholic (8-3) at Traders Point Christian (9-1)
Sectional 43
Madison-Grant (4-7) at South Adams (11-0)
Sectional 44
Adams Central (10-1) at Northfield (7-4)
Sectional 45
Parke Heritage (10-1) at North Vermillion (10-1)
Sectional 46
Park Tudor (37) at Indy Lutheran (10-0)
Sectional 47
North Decatur (10-1) at Milan (9-2)
Sectional 48
West Washington (10-1) at Perry Central (7-4)
Class 6A
Sectional 1
Merrillville (9-1) at Crown Point (6-4)
Sectional 2
Penn (6-4) at Warsaw (8-2)
Sectional 3
Carroll (7-3) at Homestead (10-0)
Sectional 4
Westfield (6-4) at Carmel (7-3)
Sectional 5
Brownsburg (7-3) at Zionsville (4-6)
Sectional 6
Southport (7-3) at Ben Davis (6-4)
Sectional 7
Lawrence North (4-6) at Warren Central (7-3)
Sectional 8
Franklin Central (5-5) at Center Grove (5-5)
Class 5A
Sectional 9
Valparaiso (10-0) at LaPorte (3-7)
Sectional 10
Mishawaka (7-3) at Elkhart Central (9-2)
Sectional 11
FW Northrop (5-5) at FW Bishop Dwenger (9-1)
Sectional 12
McCutcheon (6-4) at Harrison (West Lafayette) (8-2)
Sectional 13
Decatur Central (9-2) at Indy Cathedral (8-2)
Sectional 14
Franklin (8-2) at New Palestine (10-0)
Sectional 15
Bloomington South (6-4) at Castle (6-4)
Sectional 16
Jeffersonville (4-6) at Floyd Central (8-2)
Class 4A
Sectional 17
Lowell (7-4) at Hobart (9-2)
Sectional 18
Plymouth (9-2) at New Prairie (10-1)
Sectional 19
Leo (10-1) at East Noble (11-0)
Sectional 20
Mississinewa (10-1) at Marion (9-2)
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Knox (10-1) at Calumet (9-1)
Sectional 26
Jimtown (7-4) at Mishawaka Marian (10-1)
Sectional 27
FW Concordia (6-5) at Peru (6-5)
Sectional 28
West Lafayette (9-2) at Indy Chatard (10-1)
Ohio state playoffs
Division 6, Region 23 Friday, Nov. 8
No. 8 Sherwood Fairview (9-1) at No. 1 Lima Central Catholic (9-1).
No. 6 Coldwater (8-2) at No. 3 Archbold (9-1).
Division 7, Region 26 Saturday, Nov. 9
No. 5 Edgerton (8-2) at No. 4 McComb (8-2).
No. 7 Edon (7-3) at No. 2 Norwalk St. Paul (8-2).
