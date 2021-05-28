BUTLER — Eastside senior Nic Blair found a perfect combination not far from home.
Blair, who recently signed a letter of intent to run track at Purdue University Fort Wayne, gets to help build a relatively new track program while pursuing a major that really interests him.
“It’s a lot less stressful,” with the decision now made, Blair said. “The whole decision-making process was kind of rough, but finding PFW was a pretty good fit.
“It just seemed right in a lot of areas, and running track there was just a big plus.”
Blair will study psychology at PFW, with a minor in criminal justice.
By taking a number of dual-credit courses while at Eastside, Blair has most of his general education college classes already finished.
“I’ll be going in with almost a full year under my belt,” he said. “I can really load up on the specific classes to really get my degree going in my first year.”
After completing his bachelor’s degree, Blair wants to earn a master's degree in psychology and pursue a career as a forensic psychology.
“Honestly, growing up and watching all of the crime movies and seeing what forensic psychologists and seeing what forensic teams do, I just think it’s a really neat path to go down. Criminal behavior is something I’ve always found interesting.
“With COVID, the recruiting process, especially with D-1 colleges, has been difficult. I’m hoping they will utilize me in the 400,” Blair said. He competed in the regional meet in the event, finishing sixth overall.
He's looking forward to help a relatively new Mastodon track program.
“They’re a fairly new team, so hopefully I can help build on what they’ve already started to build, and get that foundation built up.”
Trisha Hill was in the unique situation of being coach of both Eastside’s boys and girls teams, as well as Blair’s mom.
“I don’t even know how to describe it,” she said. “It’s something I never expected I’d feel being on two different ends as far as being a mom and as a coach. It’s been rewarding because it’s something I never thought I’d experience with Nicolas or any of my kids.
“Our first year together was 2019. We had to learn how to balance with me being his mom and him being my athlete,” Hill explained. “When you’re a mom and a coach too, it was a challenge.
“We sat down and decided to set some goals. Once COVID hit, we continued training,” she said. “This year, we figured out to have that separation during practices and at meets.
“He has been one of my better athletes that would set a goal and would never make excuses,” Hill said. “He has a very strong attitude toward competition. If he doesn’t (accomplish his goals), he doesn’t make an excuse.”
When asked what he’s learned through track, Blair replied, “You’ve never really given it your all until you’re at the last stretch.
“Not having a track season last year really taught me just to not take things for granted. You never know when it’s going to be taken away from you," he added.
“Taking this last year of track into perspective, (I’ve learned) if I don’t push hard, then I’m not going to succeed.”
