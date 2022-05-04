GARRETT — A day after a monsoon washed out about all area athletic contests, it was only appropriate that some of the best conditions of the year happened just in time for the last regular season meet.
Garrett’s boys and girls track teams celebrated senior night with victories over Eastside Wednesday. The Railroader girls topped the Blazers 79-53. The Garrett boys were 102-28 winners over Eastside.
In the girls’ meet, Jordan Baer established a new GHS school record by clearing 10 feet, 9 inches to win the pole vault. Baer added a first-place finish in the 100 hurdles at 16.7 seconds.
Nataley Armstrong won four events for the Railroaders. She was first in the 100 (12.8 seconds), 200 (27.2 seconds), 400 (1 minute, :00.2 seconds) and long jump (15 feet, 11.75 inches).
Makenna Malcolm won the 1,600 (5:58). Abby Weaver was first in the discus (87 feet, 6 inches). Addyson Trausch won the shot put (30 feet, 5.5 inches). The Railroaders also won the 4x100 and 4x800 relays.
For Eastside, Karly Kaufmann was first in the 800 (2:44). Regan Smith won the 3,200 (14:10). Sydnee Kessler placed first in the 300 hurdles (49.2 seconds). Brittney Geiger cleared five feet to win the high jump. The Blazers also won the 4x400 relay.
Tanner McMain and Chandler Minnich won two events each for the Garrett boys.
McMain won the 1,600 in 5:07 and the 3,200 in 11:34.1. Minnich was first in the 110 hurdles at 18.5 seconds and cleared 13 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault.
Dane Sebert was a double winner for Eastside. He won the discus with a throw of 165 feet. He added a throw of 48 feet, 3.5 inches to place first in the shot put.
For Garrett, Xavier Nusbaum won the 100 (11.8). Christian London won the 200 (24.9). Braydon Kennedy won the 400 (56.4 seconds). Luke Coffman won the 800 (2:05). Brayden Baker was first in the 300 hurdles (49.9 seconds).
In field events, Nate Wells won the high jump (5 feet, 5 inches) and Holden Bowser won the long jump (17 feet, 7 inches). The Railroaders swept all three relays.
Garrett girls 79, Eastside 53
100 — 1. Armstrong (GR) 12.8; 2. Pfefferkorn (ES) 13.9; 3. Sierra (GR) 14.2. 200 — 1. Armstrong (GR) :27.2; 2. Jacobs (GR) :27.7; 3. Hoffelder (ES) :28.9. 400 — 1. Armstrong (GR) 1:00.2; 2. Kreischer (ES) 1:03.7; 3. Haynes (GR) 1:06.6. 800 — 1. Kaufmann (ES) 2:44; 2. Buss (ES) 2:45.6; 3. Ebert (GR) 2:47.3. 1,600 — 1. Malcolm (GR) 5:58; 2. Kaufmann (ES) 6:02; 3. Buss (ES) 6:03. 3,200 — 1. Smith (ES) 14:10; 2. Buss (ES) 14:33; 3. Gilbert (GR) 14:51.
100 hurdles — 1. Baer (GR) 16.7; 2. Kreischer (ES) 16.9; 3. Kessler (ES) 17.1. 300 hurdles — 1. Kessler (ES) :49.2; 2. Geiger (ES) :50.5; 3. Gordon (GR) :55.5. 4x100 relay — 1. Garrett 55.6. 4x400 relay — 1. Eastside 4:25. 4x800 relay — 1. Garrett 11:03.
Discus — 1. Weaver (GR) 87-6; 2. Tinkler (GR) 72-10; 3. Mack (ES) 72-0. Shot put — 1. Trausch (GR) 30-5.5; 2. Weaver (GR) 29-3.5; 3. Tinkler (GR) 29-4. High jump — 1. Geiger (ES) 5-0; 2. Gordon (GR) 4-10; 3. Kessler (ES) 4-6. Long jump — 1. Armstrong (GR) 15-11.75; 2. Jacobs (GR) 14-2.25; 3. Fike (ES) 11-3.5. Pole vault — 1. Baer (GR) 10-9; 2. Joseph (GR) 8-6; 3. Kimpel (ES) 8-0.
Garrett boys 102, Eastside 28
100 — 1. Nusbaum (GR) :11.8; 2. Warfield (GR) :11.8; 3. Gilbert (GR) :12.2. 200 — 1. London (GR) :24.9; 2. Molargik (GR) :24.9; 3. Nusbaum (GR) :25.1. 400 — 1. Kennedy (GR) :56.4; 2. Angel (GR) :56.7; 3. Bowser (GR) :58.0. 800 — 1. Coffman (GR) 2:05; 2. A.Diaz (ES) 2:23.3; 3. Burns (ES) 2:23.5. 1,600 — 1. McMain (GR) 5:07; 2. A.Diaz (ES) 5:19; 3. Malcolm (GR) 5:23. 3,200 — 1. McMain (GR) 11:34.1; 2. Weller (GR) 11:34.2; 3. Firestine (ES) 12:25.
110 hurdles — 1. Minnich (GR) :18.5; 2. Gater (GR) :18.5. 300 hurdles — 1. Baker (GR) :49.9; 2. Gater (GR) :57.8. 4x100 relay — 1. Garrett 48.2. 4x400 relay — 1. Garrett 3:48. 4x800 relay — 1. Garrett 8:56.
Discus — 1. Sebert (ES) 165-0; 2. Clingan (GR) 127-0; 3. O’Connor (GR) 115-0. Shot put — 1. Sebert (ES) 48-3.5; 2. Jacobs (ES) 37-4; 3. Bickley (GR) 36-4. High jump — 1. Wells (GR) 5-5; 2. Yoder (ES) 5-4; 3. Ruiz (GR) 4-10. Long jump — 1. Bowser (GR) 17-7; 2. London (GR) 17-4.5; 3. Bollinger (ES) 15-10.5. Pole vault — 1. Minnich (GR) 13-6; 2. Seiler (ES) 12-0; 3. Wells (GR) 10-6.
