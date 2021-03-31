WOODBURN — The Eastside boys and girls track season opened its season with a pair of loses at Woodlan.
Konner Lower won three events but Eastside’s boys track team was defeated by host Woodlan 92-36 in a varsity track meet at Woodburn Wednesday.
Lower placed first in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter races. He had a winning time of 2 minutes, 16 seconds in the 800, 5:08 in the 1,600 and 10:54 in the 3,200.
Nic Blair won the 400 for the Blazers (0-1) in 53.4 seconds and placed second in the 800.
Allison Hoffelder placed first in two events for the girls team but host Woodlan was a 108-23 winner.
Hoffelder placed first in the 100- and 200-meter dashes for the Blazers (0-1). She won the 100 in 14.2 seconds and placed first in the 200 in 28.7 seconds.
Brittney Geiger placed in three events, finishing second in the 100-meter hurdles (20.1) and 300-meter hurdles (55.9) and third in the high jump (4-8).
Woodlan boys 92, Eastside 36
100 — 1. S.Handerson (W) 12.0; 2. Macklin (W) 12.6; 3. CJ.Handerson (W) 12.9. 200 — 1. Heltzel (W) 24.3; 2. Handerson (W) 25.7; 3. Davis (ES) 26.3. 400 — 1. Blair (ES) 53.4; 2. Slone (ES) 58.2; 3. Hohenbrink (W) 59.2. 800 — 1. Lower (ES) 2:16; 2. Blair (ES) 2:16; 3. Loucks (W) 2:22. 1,600 — 1. Lower (ES) 5:08; 2. Hubbart (W) 5:26; 3. Lockridge (W) 5:33. 3,200 — 1. Lower (ES) 10:54; 2. Garrison (W) 11:59; 3. Lockridge (W) 12:01.
110 hurdles — 1. Moore (W) 16.7; 2. Art (W) 18.0; 3. Buttons (W) 21.1. 300 hurdles — 1. Moore (W) 44.6; 2. Art (W) 49.0; 3. Diaz (ES) 52.5. 4x100 relay — 1. Woodlan 47.5. 4x400 relay — 1. Woodlan 3:55. 4x800 relay — 1. Woodlan 9:44.
High jump — 1. Moore (W) 5-6. No second or third place. Long jump — 1. Heltzel (W) 20-4; 2. Brooks (W) 19-9; 3. Handerson (W) 19-3. Pole vault — 1. Hohenbrink (W) 8-0; 2. Johnny Eck (ES) 8-0; 3. Bottoms (W) 8-0. Discus — 1. Helmke (W) 116-7; 2. Jared Seiler (ES) 108-10; 3. Shawver (W) 101-10. Shot put — 1. Helmke (W) 43-3; 2. Sebert (ES) 37-11; 3. Jared Seiler (ES) 36-9.
Woodlan girls 108, Eastside 23
100 — 1. Hoffelder (ES) 14.2; 2. Dellinger (W) 14.8; 3. Yagodinski (W) 15.0. 200 — 2. Hoffelder (ES) 28.7; 2. Yagodinski (W) 30.7; 3. Spangler (W) 32.4. 400 — 1. VanCamp (W) 1:08; 2. Lake (W) 1:10; 3. Kneubuelen (W) 1:11. 800 — 1. Krohn (W) 2:44; 2. Zent (W) 3:08; 3. Helbert (ES) 3:18. 1,600 — 1. Dyer (W) 6:17; 2. Goheen (W) 6:50; 3. Zent (W) 6:55. 3,200 — 1. Dyer (W) 13:24; 2. Emenhiser (W) 13:48.
100 hurdles — 1. Klopfenstein (W) 17.7; 2. Geiger (ES) 20.1; 3. McAlexander (W) 20.1. 300 hurdles — 1. Klopfenstein (W) 53.1; 2. Geiger (ES) 55.9; 3. Baumert (W) 58.5. 4x100 relay — 1. Woodlan 58.9. 4x400 relay — 1. Woodlan 4:35. 4x800 relay — 1. Woodlan 12:04.
High jump — 1. Baumert (W) 4-10; 2. Spangler (W) 4-8; 3. Geiger (ES) 4-8. Long jump — 1. Graber (W) 14-11; 2. Lake (W) 14-4; 3. Sullivan (ES) 13-9 1/2. Pole vault — 1. VanCamp (W) 7-6; 2. McAlexander (W) 7-0; 3. Goheen (W) 7-0. Discus — 1. Swymeler (W) 80-3; 2. Snyder (ES) 78-10; 3. Emenhiser (W) 76-1. Shot put — 1. Emenhiser (W) 32-4; 2. Swymeler (W) 29-11; 3. Holman (ES) 29-5.
