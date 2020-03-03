Eastside 45, Adams Central 44
Adams Central
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Yergler g 2-5 0-0 6 0 0 0
Van De Weg g 2-5 2-3 8 3 1 1
Brown g 2-5 2-2 7 2 1 0
Voirol f 3-7 6-6 12 3 2 0
Polling f 1-7 2-2 4 9 1 0
Neuenschwdr 3-3 0-0 7 2 0 0
Bultemeier 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Jesionowski 0-0 0-0 0 2 0 0
Murray 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Torres 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Totals 13-32 12-13 44 21 5 1
Eastside
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Trevino g 5-12 3-4 13 4 2 3
Johnson g 0-5 1-2 1 2 3 1
Willard g 3-9 0-0 8 1 1 1
Snyder f 1-1 0-0 2 3 0 0
Fry f 6-11 2-2 17 4 2 0
Henderson 2-4 0-0 4 4 0 0
Gardner 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0
Totals 17-42 2-2 45 19 8 5
Adams Central 11 11 10 12 — 44
Eastside 12 9 11 13 — 45
Three-point shooting — Adams Central 6-12 (Van De Weg 2-3, Yergler 2-4, Neuenschwander 1-1, Brown 1-3, Polling 0-1), Eastside 5-18 (Fry 3-6, Willard 2-6, Henderson 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Trevino 0-2). Team rebounds — Adams Central 0, Eastside 1. Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Adams Central 10, Eastside 14. Turnovers — Adams Central 15, Eastside 8.
