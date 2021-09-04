BUTLER — Eastside scored 41 points in the middle quarters on the way to a 48-13 win over West Noble at Butler Friday.
The Blazers (3-0), ranked seventh in Class 2A, rolled up 532 yards of total offense.
Senior quarterback Laban Davis completed 13-of-18 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns. He carried 27 times for 157 more yards and another score.
Senior tight end Gavin Wallace was on the receiving end of five of those passes for 112 yards and three scores. Carsen Jacobs caught two passes for 57 yards and one score. Kyler Bibbee had one catch for 20 yards and a touchdown.
Briar Munsey ran for 47 yards, Brady Laub ran for 37 yards and Dax Holman ran for 30 yards and one score.
West Noble (1-2) finished with 152 yards of total offense. Sophomore quarterback Drew Yates completed 7-of-15 passes for 58 yards. Freshman Seth Pruitt was the team’s top rusher with 32 yards. Senior Peter Bradley added 29 yards on the ground.
Eastside led 7-3 after 12 minutes behind an 8-yard TD pass from Davis to Wallace on its first possession of the game. The Chargers got a 45-yard field goal from Julio Macias with 32.8 seconds left in the first.
The Blazers scored four times in the second, behind a 15-yard run from Holman, a 51-yard pass from Davis to Wallace, a 7-yard run by Davis, and a 38-yard pass from Davis to Jacobs
Leading 35-3 at halftime, Eastside coughed up the ball on its first possession of the third. West Noble’s Bradley scooped it up and was off to the races for a 55-yard fumble return.
The Blazers responded with two scores before the quarter ended. Bibbee caught a 20-yard TD pass from Davis, and Wallace caught an 11-yard TD pass from Davis.
Macias closed out the game’s scoring with a 20-yard fourth quarter field goal.
Both teams open Northeast Corner Conference divisional play Friday. West Noble hosts Angola in a Big Division game. Eastside travels to Churubusco to start NECC Small Division play.
