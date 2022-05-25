BUTLER — In most sports, you’re taught to play to the whistle.
In baseball and softball, you play until the ball is dead.
Some aggressive baserunning helped Eastside pull out a 5-4 decision over Adams Central in the semi-finals of the softball sectional before the skies opened up.
Across the parking lot, the Blazers were 10-0 winners over Churubusco in the opening game of the baseball sectional.
Eastside 5,
Adams Central 4
While the Blazers have scored a ton of runs, handling adversity has been a frequent topic of discussion, head coach Brennen Kitchen explained.
“We talk about facing adversity a lot,” he said. “This year, we faced it here and there, but we didn’t face a lot of adversity like this.
“We still talk about it all the time because you know to win the meaningful games, you’re going to face it. Our girls were able to stay positive. Our dugout stayed positive. They knew we just needed that last at-bat and luckily we pulled through.”
Adams Central got the lead-off batter on in the seventh when Madelynn Hill singled sharply to left. The next batter, freshman Melina Peralez, sent a screamer right at Eastside shortstop Faith McClain. McClain fired across to first to double up Hill. The next batter hit a harmless fly ball to right for the final out.
That’s when chaos ensued, in large part caused by aggressive running by the McClain sisters.
Faith McClain led off the Eastside seventh with a hard single to second. Mataya Bireley sent a slap fly ball over shortstop but caught by the left fielder for the first out.
Grace McClain followed with a line drive to left. Faith McClain rounded second and raced for third when the throw from the outfield sailed up the first base line.
After a moment’s hesitation, Grace McClain took off for second, drawing a throw. The older sister Faith, seeing home plate was uncovered, raced home with the winning run.
“It’s Faith being Faith,” Kitchen said. “First of all, she led off the inning, squared up the ball and hit it into left field.
“Everybody else around the whole diamond is not even paying attention and she’s watching as the ball sails over the pitcher’s head from left field,” he continued. “The catcher picks it up and tries to get (Grace) out at second.
“Faith’s probably played a thousand softball games in her life. She has a great softball IQ and just never gives up on a play.”
The Jets struck first with a run in the top of the second.
Megan Byerly led off with a single, but Eastside pitcher Natalie Lower fanned the next two batters. Kaylen Sprunger was safe on Faith McClain’s error, with Byerly scoring.
In the Eastside third, Lilli Cline singled and Jayci Kitchen was hit by a pitch ahead of a sacrifice bunt by Skyelar Kessler. After a pop fly, Bireley doubled to left field, bringing in both Cline and Kitchen. Grace McClain followed with a single to score Bireley for a 3-1 lead.
The Jets (15-7) answered with one in the fourth. Brooke Thomas and Brianna Cook had consecutive doubles, with Thomas scoring on the latter hit.
Adams Central loaded the bases with one out after Sprunger singled and Jozie Zimmerman walked. Lower fanned the next two batters to preserve the lead.
Eastside (24-1) scored once with two gone in its half of the fourth.
Kitchen reached on an error, stole second, and scored on Kessler’s single.
The Jets responded with some two-out action of their own.
Byerly, Thomas and Cook lined back-to-back-to-back doubles to even it at 4-4.
“At the beginning of the year, we talked about how this team needs to be in position to win championships,” Kitchen said. Following NECC regular season and tournament championship, they get to play for a sectional title.
“We’re going to fight and we’re going to do our best to bring home another championship,” the Blazer coach said. “Woodlan’s a good team. Luers had a good game the other night, but I would take these girls any day and any game.”
Eastside 10, Churubusco 0
Pitcher Nick Snyder pitched a six-inning two-hitter for Eastside. He struck out eight and walked just one. At the plate, he collected three hits and drove in four runs.
The Blazers (18-7) made the most of its seven hits, getting a home run from Carsen Jacobs and doubles from Snyder, Laithyn Cook and Owen Willard. Cook drove in three runs and Jacobs added two RBIs.
Eastside led 1-0 after the first inning, but opened it up with six runs in the third. The Blazers added two more in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Churubusco, which finished 7-20, got singles from Croix Haberstock and Callahan Ostrowski.
