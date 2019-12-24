HUNTERTOWN — Eastside’s varsity wrestling team faced some of its toughest competition of the season in Saturday’s Carroll Super Dual.
The Blazers took it on the chin, losing all five matches.
Garrett defeated Eastside 60-17. Churubusco was a 40-39 winner over the Blazers. Carroll defeated Eastside 54-16. Bellmont was a 62-10 winner over the Blazers. East Noble topped Eastside 42-34.
Lane Burns (138 pounds) won four of his five matches, with two victories by pinfall, another by major decision and one by forfeit.
Kristopher Patrick (160), Treyven McKinley (170) and Keegan Miller (220, 285) won three matches each.
Patrick pinned two opponents and won another match by decision in overtime.
McKinley won once each by decision, major decision and pin.
Keegan Miller won by technical fall and pin at 220 pounds and by major decision in one match at 285.
Mason Fritch (145), Dackotia Reed (152) and Hunter Miller (285, 220) won two matches each.
Fritch and Reed picked up both of their victories by pin. Hunter Miller won by forfeit at 285 and by pin at 220.
Briar Munsey (126), Tanner Wicker (132) and Jackson Wicker (182) each won one match. Munsey and Jackson Wicker had victories by pin. Tanner Wicker won by decision.
Eastside competes in the two-day, Tri-State Border Wars individual tournament Friday and Saturday at Defiance, Ohio.
The Blazers’ next dual meet is at home Tuesday, Jan. 7 against Fremont. Eastside competes in the New Haven Invitational Saturday, Jan. 11.
