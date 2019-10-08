LIGONIER — Eastside’s junior high cross country teams competed at the Northeast Corner Conference meet at West Noble Oct. 3.
Eastside’s boys team finished ninth with 220 points.
Westview ran away to the team title with 16 points. Angola was a distant second with 86 points. Garrett was third with 111, Prairie Heights was fourth with 120 and Fairfield was fifth with 130 points.
Westview put its seven scoring runners among the top eight finishers, led by meet champion Darin Bontrager at 10 minutes, 33.41 seconds.
Only Garrett’s Luke Coffman broke up that cluster, finishing fifth overall.
Eastside’s best finisher was Alexander Diaz in 29th at 12:43.50. Andrew Strong was 34th at 13:02.88.
Dawson Rosswurm was 57th at 14:46.73. Austyn Willibey was 60th at 15:35.98. Braden Wilson was 64th at 16:53.42.
Eastside had no runners in the girls’ race. Westview’s Anita Swartzentruber was first overall in 11:57.49.
West Noble edged Westview for the team title with 30 points, compared to 32 for the Warriors. Angola was third with 73 points, Churubusco was fourth with 121 and Prairie Heights was fifth with 158.
