FREMONT — While Fremont and Eastside’s volleyball teams are near the bottom of the Northeast Corner Conference standings, they produced an entertaining match to close out the regular season at Fremont Thursday.
The host Eagles emerged 25-12, 25-21, 26-24 winners.
Near the end of the night, Eastside coach Kent Mitchell was given a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct after he disputed a line judge’s call that a tip by one of his players was out of play.
“In that game, it counted. In the whole scheme of things, it didn’t count,” Mitchell said afterwards. “It’s what bothers me about officiating period.
“These guys come in for two hours and collect a paycheck and coaches work all year. They expect us not to be passionate about what we do.
“Seriously? All coaches, we put so much time in and we invest so much time in these kids. When we feel we’ve been cheated, heck yeah, we’re going to be passionate about it because we love them.”
The disputed call came with the third set tied at 24-all.
With the tie broken, Fremont’s Jada Rhonehouse got a tip off an Eastside block attempt for the final point of the night.
Freshman Eleanor Neumann had seven kills to lead Eastside. Sophomore Mataya Bireley added four and senior Erika Brock had three.
Freshman Paige Franz had 24 digs, senior Jessi Gerke had 21 and Neumann added 13. Gerke led Eastside with nine assists. Brock and sophomore Haleigh Liberty had one block each.
Senior Emily Behrman led Fremont with 13 kills and classmate Sydney Applegate chipped in with seven.
Behrman added a team-high 33 digs. Applegate, senior Madelyn Cress and sophomore Jada Rhonehouse had four blocks each. Cress added 16 assists. Junior Eva Foulk served two aces.
The first set was all Fremont.
A block by Rhonehouse staked the hosts to a 13-5 lead. An ace by Sage Stroh and an Eastside spiking error extended the margin to 24-12 before the hosts closed out the first set.
The second set was more evenly-matched, with both teams leading in the early stages.
A Rhonehouse tip gave Fremont a 15-12 lead. It grew to 18-13 with an Eastside net spike.
The visitors fought back, however.
Gerke’s free ball over the net was touched by a Fremont player on its way out of bounds, cutting the deficit to two, and an Eagle net spike made it 18-17 in favor of the hosts.
A kill by Neumann and a Fremont spike out of play had Eastside within one again, 22-21. The Blazers were called for a lifting violation, and Applegate’s tip into the far corner gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead in sets.
The third set was tied 11 times. Each team held and lost a four-point cushion during that set.
Fremont led 12-8 on a Behrman ace. Eastside led 18-14 on a Brock kill.
A Fremont net spike put the visitors up 24-23, but the Blazers tipped the next ball into the net for the final tie of the match.
