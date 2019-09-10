Football
Eastside junior high teams, Lakers split
BUTLER — Eastside and Lakeland split their junior high games Sept. 3.
Lakeland won the seventh-grade game 22-0. The Blazer eighth-graders won 32-18.
Cross Country
Junior Blazers compete
BUTLER — Eastside’s junior high cross country team ran against West Noble and Hamilton Sept. 3.
Andrew Strong was second with a personal-best of 12 minutes, 23 seconds to lead the Eastside boys. Alexander Diaz was fifth in 12:56.
Other Eastside finishers included Nolan Davis (15:11), Anthony Noto (16:01), Carder Davis (16:14), Braden Wilson (17:48), Kaleb Wood (17:54) and Dawson Rosswurm (18:24).
In the girls’ meet, Rylan Moughler finished in 14:41. Taylor Mack ran 15:57 and Lucy Kitchen finished in 17:04.
