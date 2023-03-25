It wasn’t hard to pick out the area’s best swimmer this season. It was much harder to catch her.
Angola sophomore Ella Sears leads the KPC Media Group All-Area swim team.
Sears was the lone local swimmer to reach the state finals. He finished fourth at the Elkhart Sectional in 24.04 seconds. The time was good enough to get her to Indianapolis for the state meet, where she finished 31st.
You’ll find Sears’ name all over the Angola school record book. She was a part of six school records set this season: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.
She finished first 26 times.
Here’s a look at the rest of the All-Area swimming selections:
Frances Krebs, Jr. Angola
Krebs made it into two championship finals in the Elkhart Sectional, and took eighth in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. She set school records in those two events and was also part of school-record performances in all three relays.
Taylor Shelburne, So.Angola
Shelburne qualified for two championship finals in the sectional at Elkhart. She placed fifth in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 100 backstroke. She set the school record in the 500, and was also part of the three record-breaking relay teams. She finished first 19 times.
Brooke Shelburne, So. Angola
Shelburne made her way into two championship finals in the sectional at Elkhart. She finished eighth in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle. She also set a record in the 500 and was on all three relay units that set school records. She had 20 first-place finishes.
Ethan Sanders, Jr. Angola
Sanders swam in two sectional championship finals at Concord, placing fourth in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 100 freestyle. He set a school backstroke record and swam on two record-setting relay teams. He was first in 18 races.
Isaac Sanders, Fr.Angola
Sanders made the championship finals at the Concord Sectional in two events. He placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke and ninth in the 50 freestyle. He’s the school record-holder in the breaststroke and was part of a relay record. He placed first 19 times.
Nate Cole, Fr. East Noble
Cole swam to eighth in the 50 freestyle in the Concord Sectional and also took 12th in the 100 freestyle. He was third in the Northeast 8 meet in the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
Hunter Cole, Jr., East Noble — Cole was 11th in the 50 freestyle and 13th in the 100 freestyle in the sectional at Concord. He was fourth in the 50 and 100 freestyle events in the conference meet.
Will Arnold, Fr. East Noble
Arnold had a good day in the Northeast 8 meet, finishing second in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 200 individual medley. He was 14th in the breaststroke at sectional.
Khloe Pankop, Sr. East Noble
Pankop was the 100 breaststroke runner-up at the Northeast 8 Conference competition. She made the breaststroke championship final in the Elkhart Sectional, placing eighth, and also took 13th in the 50 freestyle.
Honorable Mention
Swimmers receiving honorable mention were Rylee David, Amelia VanGessel, Ethan Jansen and Gianni Brown of East Noble; Chloe Buss and Maddie Rohm of Eastside; Trenton Meyer and Layla Cuautle of DeKalb; Gage Forrest of Fremont; and McKenna Powers and Michael Newburg of Angola.
