BUTLER — Adams Central jumped on Eastside for three first inning runs on the way to a 6-1 win in Class 2A Sectional softball action at Butler Wednesday.
The Blazers’ season ends at 21-6.
Adams Central improved to 21-3. The Jets will face South Adams (17-13) in today’s championship game. The Starfires shut out Bishop Luers 10-0 in the first game Wednesday.
“I think tonight’s game wasn’t a reflection of our season,” Eastside coach Emily Sell said afterwards. “I think we came out at the start of the season with a really competitive team, and I think we kind of stumbled tonight, lost our footing, and made some silly errors that we don’t typically see.
“It was a hard loss for them.”
The first two batters of the game reached for the Flying Jets.
McKenna Dietsch walked and Miranda Hedington beat out a bunt. The next batter, Sage Hammond popped a bunt in front of the plate before Maddie Hill was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
With one out, Taylor Strete’s swinging bunt went for a hit, with Dietsch scoring without a play. Kassidy Johnson grounded to second, bringing in Hedington. Gabby Heiser’s two-out hit made it 3-0.
After going 1-2-3 in the first, Faith McClain and Mataya Bireley led off the Blazer second with singles. Grace McClain reached on an error, but Faith McClain was caught straying too far from third. Brooke Pittman’s single brought in Bireley.
Hill, the Jets’ sophomore pitcher, didn’t allow many chances after that, retiring the side in order in the third. After giving up a lead-off single by Bireley in the fourth, she sat down the next five batters.
Eastside’s speedy Jayci Kitchen drew a two-out walk in the fifth, but was thrown out trying to steal second.
In the Blazer sixth, Grace Kreischer drew a lead-off walk and Bireley picked up her third hit of the game around an infield pop fly. Adams Central turned a double play when Eastside attempted a double steal, with Bireley thrown out at second and Kreischer tagged out at the plate.
The Jets picked up single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
In the fourth, Taylor Ross lined a triple past a diving Kreischer in right, scoring on Dietsch’s single.
Strete led off the fifth with a walk, advanced to third on a grounder and a passed ball, scoring on another ground ball.
In the sixth, Hedington reached on a one-out error and came home on Hill’s two-out single past second.
Eastside graduates one senior from a 21-win team, and the reserve team won 10 games.
“The program, through and through, is competitive,” Sell said. “It’ll be great to see some older leadership next year from a very large majority of the varsity team.”
