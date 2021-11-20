BUTLER — Andrean put Eastside in a position it hadn’t been all season, having to play from behind.
The No. 8 Fighting 59ers led 17-0 but had to hold off a furious Blazer comeback before converting a huge fourth-down play to win 17-14 in the Class 2A north semi-state championship before another huge crowd at Butler Friday.
Eastside’s record-breaking season ends at 13-1. Several players stayed on the field long after the clock hit zero, realizing their special season had come to an end.
Andrean (11-3) will play No. 7 Evansville Mater Dei (12-2) at noon next Saturday in the Class 2A state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Mater Dei was a 23-7 winner over Indianapolis Scecina in the south semi-state game.
Eastside coach Todd Mason heaped praise on his players.
“They’re fighters and they’re great human beings on top of it,” he said. “I’m saddened we couldn’t make this happen tonight.
“Hats off to coach (Corey) Schoon and the defensive game plan. We held (Andrean) in check. We just didn’t do enough offensively.”
The Blazers lose 11 seniors who won 38 games in their high school careers, including three straight seasons of 10 wins or more.
“They’re a pretty special group, and I’m going to miss them,” Mason said. “We have battled and battled and battled to put ourselves in this position. They’re awesome human beings.”
Andrean sophomore quarterback Scott Ballentine completed 13-of-18 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown. He also led the team with 56 rushing yards on eight attempts. Junior Drayk Bowen, a Notre Dame recruit, finished with 53 yards on 17 attempts.
Conversely, the 59ers largely limited the big-play capability of Eastside’s offense.
Senior quarterback Laban Davis was held to 43 rushing yards on 20 attempts. He completed 13-of-20 passes for 138 yards. Dylan Bredemeyer caught six passes for 66 yards.
On the 59ers’ first scrimmage play, Ballentine ran the quarterback draw for 44 yards to the Eastside 28. That led to senior Nicolas Tovar booting a 37-yard field goal with 6 minutes, 1 second left in the opening quarter.
Eastside picked up four first downs on its next series, with Davis completing two passes to Bredemeyer and one to Johnny Eck. Andrean was flagged for roughing the passer to keep the chains moving.
That preceded a holding penalty against Eastside that negated what would have been an 11-yard touchdown run by Davis that would have given the Blazers the lead on the first play of the second.
The teams traded punts before the 59ers got the game’s first touchdown.
Starting at its own 20, Andrean got the only touchdown of the first half.
Senior receiver Robby Ballentine ran past an Eastside defender and caught younger brother Scott Ballentine’s pass for a 55-yard touchdown play that came with 3:16 left in the half. Tovar’s extra point made it 10-0.
Dominic DiTola sacked Davis for a big loss and the Blazers were called for another procedure penalty that resulted in another punt.
The half ended with the 59ers leading 10-0.
Andrean got a 24-yard pass play between the Ballentines for a first down to the Eastside 6 on the first series of the second half.
On second and goal, Eastside’s Bobby Davis got his hands on the quarterback in the backfield, but the slippery sophomore got free and waltzed into the end zone. Tovar’s kick made it 17-0 with 8:06 left in the third.
The Blazers needed a big play and got it as the game moved into the fourth quarter.
Ballentine completed a pass to Eddie Bastardo. Bastardo was hit immediately by Eastside’s Dackotia Reed, and teammate Carsen Jacobs scooped up the loose ball, returning it 33 yards for a touchdown with 11:50 to play.
The 59ers recovered the onside kick, but gave up the ball on downs at the Eastside 38 with 8:06 left.
The Blazers put together their only scoring drive of the night.
Laban Davis completed six passes on the drive, including the final eight yards to classmate Kyler Bibbee. Binyam Biddle’s extra point kick cut the deficit to 17-14 with 5:03 to play.
The Blazers kicked deep and left it to the defense to make another stop.
Ballentine came up with a 10-yard pass play to Alonzo Paul to keep the chains moving to the Eastside 39.
On the next run, Bowen was met by Eastside’s Dane Sebert for a loss of two. The Blazers burned timeouts on three successive plays to try and preserve clock, and had Andrean facing fourth and long at the 35.
Ballentine came up big once more, perfectly placing a pass to his older brother — over one Eastside defender and in front of another — for a first down to the Blazer 18.
The younger Ballentine took a knee on three successive plays to run out the clock.
Mason couldn’t say enough about his players.
“I’ve got a great group of kids. My heart is broken for them, but you can’t take anything away from what they’ve done,” he said.
“A historical season, I love them to death.”
