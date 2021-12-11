BUTLER — A low-scoring, physical game in which most shots were challenged went to Eastside Saturday.
The Blazers improved to 5-0 in all games and won their Northeast Corner Conference opener, but not without a challenge from Prairie Heights.
The Panthers (1-4 overall, 1-2 in the NECC) trailed 23-14 at halftime, but held the hosts to just six points in each of the final two quarters and had it down to a single possession game at the end.
After Eastside’s Owen Willard missed the front end of a bonus with 27.4 seconds left, Prairie Heights got the ball, looking for a potential game-tying shot.
The Blazers, with fouls to give, fouled the Panthers three times in those remaining seconds to deny a three-point try.
Willard stole the ball on an inbounds play and heaved it toward his basket, with it going out of bounds untouched and about two seconds left. The Panthers had one last chance, but Chase Bachelor’s heave from beyond the half-court line was well short of the bucket at the buzzer.
Bachelor, who led all scorers with 19 points, evened the score at 13 on a bomb with 6 minutes, 3 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Blazers delivered a big blow with a three-point barrage on three its next five possessions.
Eastside’s Santino Brewer hit the first from the right wing. Following a Bachelor free throw, Hugh Henderson hit one of his own from nearly the same spot.
When Prairie Heights missed at one end, Eastside’s Logan Fry dialed long distance at the other. Gabe Trevino added a free throw with 2:26 left. The Blazers went to the locker room with a 23-14 lead.
Bachelor opened the third with a three-ball and teammate Isaiah Malone connected for one of his own, sandwiched around a Trevino rebound score for the Blazers.
Later, Trevino stole the ball and scored with 4:18 left in the third. Malone made a fadeaway jumper from the key on his team’s next possession, making it 27-22 Blazers.
It would be nearly three minutes before the score changed.
The Blazers missed three times in that stretch. The Panthers missed once and were called for an offensive foul.
Willard finally broke the dry spell with a jumper from the left baseline with 40 seconds left in the quarter to give Eastside a 29-22 lead.
An inside score by Fry on the hosts’ first possession of the fourth restored the nine-point lead, but Bachelor and Malone quickly erased that deficit.
First, Bachelor swished an NBA three from the right side. After an Eastside miss, Malone scored on a rebound and completed a three-point play with 6:35 to play.
Willard made a pair of tosses, but Bachelor answered with a jumper from the right baseline.
The Willard-Bachelor challenge continued.
First, the Eastside senior scored on a rebound with 4 minutes left and Bachelor scored inside with 2:40 to play, making it 35-32.
Each team would miss twice and turn the ball over in the closing minutes.
Trevino led the Blazers with 11 points. Fry finished with 10 and Willard added eight.
Only three Panthers scored. Malone finished with eight points and Colton Penick had five.
Eastside returns to action Tuesday with a boys-girls doubleheader with Lakewood Park. Prairie Heights travels to Whitko Wednesday.
Eastside JV 53,
Prairie Heights 18
Eastside’s reserve team led 31-11 at halftime and 43-16 after three quarters.
Carter Rutan had 13 points, Kyle Yoder added 11 and Loden Johnson had eight to lead the Blazers. Hayden Culler had seven points to lead the Panthers.
