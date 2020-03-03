Churubusco 57, Eastside 46
Churubusco
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Paul g 6-11 2-3 15 4 4 2
Kelly g 0-1 2-2 2 1 3 1
Perlich f 8-11 3-4 19 4 0 3
McClure f 0-2 0-0 0 3 2 0
Jordan c 4-8 4-5 12 14 1 1
Wolfe 2-3 1-2 6 0 1 0
Knepple 1-1 0-0 3 2 0 0
Krider 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Eminger 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Elliott 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Totals 21-37 12-16 57 28 11 7
Eastside
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Trevino g 5-13 4-8 15 7 1 0
Johnson g 1-1 1-2 3 2 2 0
Willard g 2-5 0-0 5 1 1 1
Snyder f 1-1 1-2 3 2 0 0
Fry f 6-11 5-6 19 3 0 0
Henderson 1-5 0-0 2 0 2 1
Moughler 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Brewer 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 0
Northrup 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Totals 16-38 11-18 46 17 6 2
Churubusco 14 18 12 13 — 57
Eastside 12 15 9 10 — 46
Three-point shooting — Churubusco 3-9 (Knepple 1-1, Paul 1-2, Wolfe 1-2, Kelly 0-1, McClure 0-1, Perlich 0-2), Eastside 3-13 (Fry 2-4, Willard 1-4, Trevino 0-1, Henderson 0-2). Team rebounds — None. Technical fouls — McClure (Ch), Wolfe (Ch). Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Churubusco 19, Eastside 17. Turnovers — Churubusco 6, Eastside 10.
