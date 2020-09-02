BUTLER — Heritage used size to its advantage in Wednesday’s nonconference volleyball win over Eastside at Butler.
The Patriots improved to 9-2 in all matches with a 25-5, 25-18, 25-15 decision.
It was Eastside’s first home match of the 2020 season.
Heritage got 10 kills each from sophomore Allison Richman and freshman Kate Zellers.
Richman, sophomore Ella Bickel and freshman Claire Bickel served three aces each.
“We struggle with teams that can jump over our block,” said Eastside coach Kent Mitchell. “To be successful, we have to be able to put serving pressure on them.
“Our serves have got to pressure them out of system or at least in difficult situations,” he said. “We just didn’t serve that tough. That’s something we’ve worked at in practice.
“We don’t have a team full of club players that play a lot of volleyball, so every year, we’re almost starting over,” Mitchell said. “We started in a better place this year. Now, it’s just going to be a process of getting better through playing games.”
Juniors Mataya Bireley and Whittney Pfefferkorn had three kills each to lead Eastside (1-6). Junior Skyelar Kessler had nine assists and sophomore Paige Franz had 21 digs.
The Patriots jumped out to a 10-1 lead in the first set as Eastside struggled to put the pieces together.
The Blazers were much improved in the second set, but Zellers had two aces to end that contest.
A kill by Josie Richman gave Eastside a 6-6 tie in the third set, but Zellers had a kill and Maggie Castleman served two aces for a 13-7 lead.
Later, Claire Bickel had an ace, while Zellers and Bree Dossen had kills to close out the match.
Heritage won the reserve match 25-19, 25-10.
Eastside hosts Churubusco tonight.
