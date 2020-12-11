BUTLER — Eastside and Prairie Heights entered Friday’s Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball game minus some key components from their lineups.
The Blazers have six players, including one starter, and two coaches in COVID-19 quarantine, and the Panthers have one starter out with injury.
Eastside threw a full-court press at Prairie Heights to start, building a 25-7 lead after one quarter and riding that advantage the rest of the way to a 46-28 win.
The Blazers improved to 5-3 in all games and 3-2 in the NECC. The Panthers are 3-7 overall and 1-5 in conference play.
Eastside was without starting center Allyson King and Prairie Heights was missing post player Kennedy Kugler due to injury.
The quarantine announcement occurred just before practice Thursday.
“Practice was a little funny with just 10 girls instead of 16, but we’re a big family,” Eastside coach Mike Lortie said. “We’ve got each other’s backs, we love them all and they came ready to play.
“We do everything together in practice,” he said. “I don’t separate my girls. I want JV kids to pay attention and know what’s going on with the varsity. They knew some of the stuff we do already.
“In a couple of weeks, it might be this group out when the other ones come back.”
With so many players out for Eastside, there was no reserve game played.
Sullivan Kessler paced the hosts with 16 points. Mataya Bireley had nine points while Skyelar Kessler and Grace Kreischer each scored seven points. Alayna Boots led the Panthers with nine points and Trevyn Terry added six.
Eastside jumped out to a 9-0 lead with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left on the clock, as their press continually trapped the Panthers in the backcourt and forced seven turnovers in the period. Boots got the Panthers on the board with a jumper from the lane on her team’s next possession.
When the Blazers didn’t get turnovers in the backcourt, they used their speed and rebounding to score in transition after Prairie Heights misses. Sullivan Kessler converted three straight times on the fast break, and Bireley scored on a lob pass into the post for a 20-4 lead with 2:16 to play.
Later, Skyelar Kessler knocked down a three, then added a jumper in the lane for an 18-point lead after one.
As can be the case with the press, fouls became an issue for Eastside, and by the middle of the second quarter, three starters had picked up two fouls each. While the scoring pace slowed considerably, the hosts led 33-13 at halftime.
Boots hit threes from the right wing and the top of the key in the third, and Karlie Hartman added two free throws as Prairie Heights closed to 35-22 with three minutes left in the third.
Bireley answered with a three-point play for Eastside at the other end, and a steal and score by Jaiden Baker pushed the hosts’ lead back to 20 by the end of the period.
The teams combined for just six points in the fourth quarter. The Blazers were just 1-of-8 from the field and the Panthers were 2-of-9 in the period.
Prairie Heights finished with 20 turnovers, compared to 10 by Eastside.
“We’ve been struggling shooting the ball, so either you slow it down or you speed it up in my opinion, and I decided to speed it up,” Lortie said of the game plan.
“That was part of the game plan Wednesday with Churubusco and it was tonight. I don’t know what’s going to happen Monday.
“I don’t know how well we can do it against some other teams, but you know what? We’re going to go fight, and I think our girls showed a lot of fight missing six girls out of our program tonight.”
Eastside hosts Lakewood Park in a varsity-only game at 6 p.m. Monday. Prairie Heights hosts DeKalb Tuesday.
