BUTLER — When the sun starts to go down, you can expect the Willards to be out at the baseball diamond.
According to older brother Cade Willard, that's their father Aaron Willard's only rule when him or his younger brother Owen want to play catch or hit. Aaron doesn't like to be too hot.
The father-son duo of Aaron and Owen Willard have led Eastside's baseball team to their first state finals appearance, and their relationship is deeply rooted in the game of baseball.
From little league fields to Owen's junior year that'll end at Victory Field in Indianapolis, Aaron has always been his biggest teacher.
“He's always been my coach and always been my mentor,” Owen said. “He's always been that guy to teach me the game.”
If there was any spare time growing up, Owen would ask Aaron to play catch, and he'd oblige.
"I'd catch a bullpen everyday when he was young. He just threw, threw and threw. He's always had the ability to spin it. I remember when he was young and showing a few of my friends, and they would just laugh at how much it would move,” Aaron said. “What makes him very, very good is how he can make it move.”
Having a dad who has access to the high school baseball field, even at night under the lights, is one benefit for Owen.
“You can come hit whenever you want. It's awesome,” he said.
Cade said, “He never told us no. He has keys to the field, so we could use it whenever we want. That's the one thing that I love about my dad."
It's also been beneficial for Owen's development as a player.
“Owen is understanding that it's not going to come easy. You have to put in the work, whether it's fun stuff like trying to hit home runs out of the park when it's me against him. It's still fun, but you're getting reps,” Cade said.
When Aaron and Owen are on the field, they're different in the way they show their emotions. Owen is the more reserved type, while Aaron wears his emotions right on his sleeve.
“My brother is more a quiet killer, and my dad's a more energetic type of guy. Owen shows a little emotion, but when he's on the mound, he's hard to get undone. My dad will show his emotions and tell you how it is,” Cade said.
Aaron said, “They know once we get between the lines, I'm not dad, I'm their baseball coach, and I'm just trying to get them to be better."
Aaron noticed recently that Owen is starting to show more emotion on the mound, especially during last Saturday's semi-state game against Delphi.
But when it's time to leave the ball field and head home, their conversations involve very little baseball.
“He's like a normal kid, up in his room a lot, looking at his phone. In the whole scheme of things, we'll talk about certain things a little bit but not a lot. I just try to let him be a kid,” Aaron said.
Aaron said he doesn't try to dwell on practices or games too much. It's family time when they get home.
In the instances when there is talk of baseball at home, it's always in a positive manner.
“He expects a little more, or he wants us to show something because we're his kids,” Cade said. “He expects the same results out of every kid. There might be a time at dinner that, 'Hey, that rep during practice you did this and this.' It's not only him coming at Owen. It's me chirping in with a little advice.”
Owen is receptive to the advice and is better for it.
“I think he made a big jump in just his baseball IQ from being a sophomore to a junior,” Cade said.
Owen said, “He's tries to keep it the same, but I'm sure at some points he's tougher on me than others on the team."
Aaron can be tough on Owen, but Owen might be his own worst critic.
After pitching in the regional game against Wheeler, Owen wanted to start working on the mound early the following week in preparation for semi-state. But Aaron wasn't in agreement and wanted him to lighten his workload for the week.
“In his mind, he didn't locate how he wanted or something he wanted a little more work on,” Aaron said.
Owen expects a lot of himself and has always done the same for his teammates.
"I remember when he was young and we got beat in a couple of games in a tournament and he was ticked at his team a little bit. I talked to him about being a leader. I told him that I was disappointed in him and said, 'You know why, right?' He said, 'Because I'm not a leader right now?' and I said, 'Yes,'" Aaron said. "He came out the next day and struck out 18 hitters. He's always had it built in."
For just as fierce competitors Owen and Aaron are on the field, they are even better people off it.
“They're likeable people. They're both people persons,” Cade said. “They get along with anyone and everyone in the community, but then they can flip a switch and compete when they're on the field.”
The 2021 baseball season is nearing its end, or perhaps its sunset. Sounds like a perfect time to play catch. Owen knows Aaron won't say no.
