INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb’s Braxton Miller and Garrett’s Carter Fielden advanced to the second day of the state wrestling tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday.
Miller (38-2) scored an 11-1 major decision over New Prairie sophomore Jayden Lewis in the first round at 145 pounds. Miller, a junior, will face New Castle senior Brevan Thrine (37-3) in the round of eight today.
The winner would face either Luke Robards of Evansville Central (39-3) or unbeaten Aidan Torres of Chesterton (49-0) in a semifinal match.
Fielden’s win was a 5-1 decision over Sontonio Sassa of Crown Point at 120. Fielden (33-8) a freshman, will have sophomore Jake Hockaday of Brownsburg (30-4) for his next opponent today.
Either Neal Mosier of Delta (39-1) or Bryce Doss of New Palestine (28-2) awaits the winner in the semifinal round.
Other area state qualifiers fell short. Semi-state champion Keegan Schlabach (44-2) of Lakeland saw his career end with a 3-2 defeat to Hyatt Yeager of Center Grove at 126.
Garrett’s Hayden Brady (26-5), the first Railroader wrestler to make four state appearances, also ended his career with a close loss, falling 8-7 to Landen Haines of Brownsburg at 126.
Another area senior, Essiah Kamer of Fremont (34-9) dropped an 8-2 decision to Brownsburg’s Brady Ison at 132.
Also at 120, Eastside freshman Linkin Carter (35-10) was pinned at 5:06 by unbeaten Ashton Jackson of LaPorte (51-0).
At 113, DeKalb sophomore Drew Waldon (34-3) lost a 5-2 decision to Seth Aubin of Hobart.
Prairie Heights sophomore Brody Hagewood (35-7) was pinned at 2:32 by unbeaten Joey Buttler of Whiteland (42-0) at 132. Panther sophomore Brock Hagewood (33-6) also ran into an undefeated opponent, dropping a 7-4 decision to Michael Major (26-0) of Carmel.
Wrestlers who make it to the second day are guaranteed three more matches. All weight classes will be wrestled out to eighth place.
Among other area wrestlers, Jackson Todd of Carroll (37-6) won in overtime over Silas Stits of Center Grove to advance to today’s action.
At 170, Tanner Reed of Columbia City was pinned in 25 seconds by unbeaten Delaney Ruhlman of Blooomington South.
