Sectional champion Garrett put three players on the All-Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball team, while Eastside had one player honored on the team chosen recently by conference coaches.
Freshman Bailey Kelham and sophomores Nataley Armstrong and Morgan Ostrowski all were selected from Garrett’s Class 3A sectional winners.
Junior Sullivan Kessler represented Eastside on the first team. Blazer junior Allyson King received honorable mention.
Angola joined Garrett with three players on the first team. Fairfield had two.
All-NECC Girls Basketball
FIRST TEAM
Angola — Hanna Knoll, Kayla Fenstermaker, Lauren Leach. Central Noble — Bridgette Gray. Eastside — Sullivan Kessler. Fairfield — Kara Kitson, Brea Garber. Fremont — Jada Rhonehouse. Garrett — Bailey Kelham, Nataley Armstrong, Morgan Ostrowski. Lakeland — Bailey Hartsough. Prairie Heights — Alexis German. West Noble — Lilly Mast. Westview — Gloria Miller.
HONORABLE MENTION
Angola — Ally Lorntz. Central Noble — Lydia Andrews. Churubusco —Mariah Hosted. Eastside — Allyson King. Lakeland — Beth Stroop. Priairie Heights — Kennedy Kugler. West Noble — Jazmyn Smith.
