SYRACUSE — Conventional wisdom says going first on the balance beam at the gymnastics sectional is a bad draw.
Angola went against the grain Saturday at Wawasee and paved the way for a big day.
The Hornets went through their beam routines without a single fall and didn’t let up after that as they cruised to their third consecutive sectional title with a score of 107.55.
“We practiced a no-fall team round like that for the last couple of months,” Angola coach Misti Evans said. “Sometimes it takes us an hour-and-a-half to accomplish that and sometimes they’re super mad at me. It’s for reasons like that that we put them under that pressure at practice so that they could do that.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better start. We told them after that ‘Now it should be fun. Go enjoy the next three events.’ We knew we were ending on our two strongest (bars and vault).”
Angola took three of the top four spots in the bars with Alayna Shamp the champion, and three of the top six places in the vault. Shamp was second in the all-around at 36.475 behind winner Tessa Hutchinson of Plymouth. She had 36.65.
“We don’t take it for granted ever,” Evans said. “I told them before the meet ‘You’ve all put in time for the whole year practicing non-stop to get to this moment. Go out and do what we’ve practiced.’ We felt if we did what we’ve done all year we would be OK. We’re happy.”
Another happy bunch was the East Noble Knights, who were third in the team standings and earned their first team regional berth since 2017. The top three teams, plus the top six finishers in each event and the all-around advanced to this Saturday’s Huntington North Regional.
“It’s very exciting. They peaked at the right time,” East Noble coach Tami Housholder said. “We’ve been working hard. New tricks, we’ve added some and cleaned things up. I’m super proud of them today.
“They all came together as a team. That’s something we stressed to them last night. We had a team dinner together and team is important. We have another week and we’ll take it a day at a time.”
The Knights got a big boost from a 1-2 finish in the beam by Ally Blackburn (9.4) and Audrey Beiswanger (9.3). Both have previous regional experience, and Beiswanger was a state qualifier in the beam and floor a year ago.
“That will be good to have for our younger girls competing at regional for the first time,” Housholder said.
Plymouth took second in the team standings with 105.325 and East Noble had 104.9. DeKalb posted a season-high 103.95 and had two event champions (Myca Miller in the vault at 9.525 and Paige Fillenwarth in the floor at 9.55), but saw its run of five straight team trips to regional end.
A third Baron, Tyla DePriest, also made it to regional with a fifth-place all-around finish just behind Fillenwarth, who was fourth.
“We didn’t get the team results we wanted,” DeKalb coach Kaitlyn Wolfe said. “We’ve been fighting injuries and illness this year. We have a young team. We’re returning everyone next year.
“We do have Myca, Tyla and Paige all going. Tyla surprised herself making it in the all-around. She had a good day, and it was nice to have a vault and floor champion.”
The Barons followed Angola in the first rotation on beam, but didn’t match the Hornets’ success.
“Beam killed us,” Wolfe said. “If we could have stayed on the beam the results would have been a little bit different. But I’m so proud of how we did.”
Eastside’s Brielle Carter extended her final season with a runner-up finish in the floor and a third-place effort in the vault.
Lakeland finished seventh as a team with a score of 88.675 and West Noble was eighth with 66.65. The Lakers’ Emma Schiffli was 12th in the all-around at 33.675.
Wawasee Sectional
Team Scores: 1. Angola 107.55, 2. Plymouth 105.325, 3. DeKalb 104.9, 4. DeKalb 103.95, 5. Elkhart 103.125, 6. Wawasee 91.2, 7. Lakeland 88.675, 8. West Noble 66.65.
All-Around: 1. Hutchinson (Ply) 36.65, 2. Shamp (Ang) 36.475, 3. Iannarelli (Elk) 35.975, 4. Fillenwarth (DK) 35.075, 5. DePriest 35.05, 6. Blackburn (EN) 35.025, 7. Walz (EN) 35.0, 8. Carter (Eastside) 34.85, 10. Lanoue (Ang) 33.975, 11. Miller (DK) 33.8, 12. Schiffli (LL) 33.675, 21. Herrera (WN) 36.675, 22. Bench (WN) 20.675, 23. Bartlett (WN) 19.2.
Vault: 1. Miller (DK) 9.525, 2. Shamp (Ang) 9.45, 3. Carter (Eastside) 9.35, 4. tie, Lanoue (Ang) and Hunter (Ply) 9.325, 6. Hutchins (Ang) 9.15, 8. DePriest (DK) 9.1, 9. tie, Iannarelli (Elk) and Allen (Ang) 9.075, 11. tie, Lindholm (Elk) and Fillenwarth (DK) 9.025, 13. tie, Schiffli (LL) and Harner (Ply) 9.0, 15. Walz (EN) 8.975, 20. Blackburn (EN) 8.625, 21. Fortman (EN) 8.55, 23. tie, Armstrong (DK) and Wells (Warsaw) 8.4, 26. Sanchez (EN) 8.3, 28. Gayheart (LL) 8.05, 30. tie, Kunish (Waw) and Barrick (LL) 7.85, 32. Ritchie (LL) 7.65, 33. Herrera (WN) 7.45, 34. Bartlett (WN) 6.8, 35. Bench (WN) 6.5.
Bars: 1. Shamp (Ang) 9.25, 2. Hutchinson (Ply) 9.0, 3. Allen (Ang) 8.75, 4. Boyer (Ang) 8.7, 5. tie, Iannarelli (Elk) and Fillenwarth (DK) 8.45, 7. Carter (Eastside) 8.35, 8. DePriest (DK) 8.25, 9. Schiffli (LL) 8.075, 10. Walz (EN) 7.825, 11. Miller (DK) 7.825, 12. Borrero (EN) 7.775, 13. Blackburn (EN) 7.725, 16. Fortman (EN) 7.55, 18. Lanoue (Ang) 7.275, 26. Rasler (LL) 5.325, 29. Riehl (LL) 5.325, 30. Armstrong (DK) 5.15, 32. Herrera (WN) 4.375, 33. Ritchie (LL) 4.375, 34. Bench (WN) 3.475, 35. Bartlett (WN) 1.75.
Beam: 1. Blackburn (EN) 9.4, 2. tie, Beiswanger (EN) and Hutchinson (Ply) 9.3, 4. Shamp (Ang) 9.25, 5. Iannarelli (Elk) 9.075, 6. Walz (EN) 8.95, 7. Hutchins (Ang) 8.8, 11. DePriest (DK) 8.55, 12. tie, Lanoue (Ang) and Lindsey (EN) 8.525, 14. tie, Allen (Ang) and Abarca (Elk) 8.5, 17. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.05, 18. Schiffli (LL) 7.975, 20. Carter (Eastside) 7.725, 24. Rasler (LL) 7.15, 25. Armstrong (DK) 7.125, 26. Miller (DK) 7.1, 31. Riehl (LL) 6.85, 32. Herrera (WN) 6.625, 33. Gayheart (LL) 6.125, 34. Kathary (WN) 5.85, 35. Bartlett (WN) 4.925, 36. Bench (WN) 4.75.
Floor: 1. Fillenwarth (DK) 9.55, 2. Carter (Eastside) 9.425, 3. Iannarelli (Elk) 9.375, 4. Miller (DK) 9.35, 5. East Noble, 9.25, 6. tie, Blackburn (EN) and Beiswanger (EN) 9.25, 10. DePriest (DK) 9.15, 13. Hutchins (Ang) 8.975, 14. Lanoue (Ang) 8.85, 15. Schiffli (LL) 8.625, 16. Shamp (Ang) 8.525, 18. Thiel (EN) 8.4, 21. Boyer (Ang) 8.175, 29. Gayheart (LL) 7.15, 30. tie, Nordmann (DK) and Herrera (WN) 6.825, 32. Ritchie (LL) 6.55, 33. Bench (WN) 5.95, 34. Rasler (LL) 5.75, 35. Bartlett (WN) 5.725, 36. Barnes (WN) 4.175.
