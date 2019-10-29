Friday, Nov. 1
7 p.m. Varsity football, Class 2A Sectional 35, second round, Bishop Luers, here, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
10 a.m. Varsity girls basketball. Scrimmage at East Noble High School.
Monday, Nov. 4
4:30 p.m. Boys bowling against Garrett at Angola Bowl.
4:30 p.m. Girls bowling against DeKalb at Angola Bowl.
7 p.m. Fall sports awards program, Millie Hansen Auditorium.
Friday, Nov. 8
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Fremont.
7 p.m. Varsity football, Class 2A Sectional 35, championship. Opponent and location TBA.
Saturday, Nov. 9
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Adams Central, here.
Monday, Nov. 11
4:30 p.m. Boys bowling against Central Noble at Garrett Bowl.
4:30 p.m. Girls bowling against East Noble at Garrett Bowl.
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball at Fremont.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Blackhawk.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball with Prairie Heights, here, Butler Elementary.
Thursday, Nov. 14
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball with Angola, here, Butler Elementary.
Monday, Nov. 18
4:30 p.m. Boys bowling against DeKalb at Butler Bowl.
4:30 p.m. Girls bowling against Garrett at Butler Bowl.
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball with Angola, here.
