Varsity Football
Blazers draw Woodlan in sectional
BUTLER — Eastside will visit Woodlan to open Class 2A Sectional 35 play, according to pairings announced Sunday by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
Sectional play begins Friday, Nov. 1.
The winner of that game will host the Central Noble-Bishop Luers winner in the second round.
Nov. 1 games: Whitko at Prairie Heights; Fairfield at Bluffton; Central Noble at Bishop Luers; Eastside at Woodlan.
Varsity Volleyball
Blazers defeated in two matches
BUTLER — Eastside’s varsity volleyball team dropped a pair of matches this past week.
On Oct. 7, the Blazers traveled to Angola, where they lost to the Northeast Corner Conference season champions in three games, 25-9, 25-4 and 25-10.
On Oct. 8, Eastside made the short drive to Auburn, where it lost to Lakewood Park 25-12, 25-15, 25-21.
Against Angola, Mataya Bireley, Erika Brock and Haleigh Liberty had two kills each.
Jessi Gerke and Skyelar Kessler served two aces each and had two assists apiece.
Paige Franz had eight digs and Kessler added five.
Against Lakewood Park, Eleanor Neumann had four kills for Eastside and Brock had two. Brock added one block. Neumann had six digs.
Kessler served one ace and added three assists.
Liberty and Zoe McBride had one block each.
Gerke had five assists to go with seven digs. Franz had nine digs.
Sectional pairings announced
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Eastside will face Churubusco in the Class 2A sectional at Prairie Heights beginning Thursday.
Oct. 17: First round — Central Noble vs. Fairfield, 6 p.m.; Eastside vs. Churubusco, 7:45 p.m.
Oct. 19: Semi-finals — Westview vs. Central Noble-Fairfield winner, 11 a.m.; Prairie Heights vs. Eastside-Churubusco winner, 12:30 p.m. Championship, between semi-final winners, 7 p.m.
